NASCAR Preview: How the Chicago Street Circuit Poses the Ultimate Challenge to Drivers

Jul 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones (43), driver Brad Keselowski (6) and driver Noah Gragson (42) wreck along Grant Park during the Grant Park 220 of the Chicago Street Race at Chicago Street Race.

NASCAR Cup Series as well as the Xfinity Series return to the twists and turns of Chicago, Illinois this weekend as the sport prepares to race on the streets of ‘The Windy City’ once again. Making a comeback on the 2024 calendar after its inaugural running was curtailed by inclement weather last year, the Chicago Street Race weekend is bound to be a challenge for drivers on both Saturday and Sunday.

A phenomenon completely different from the usual oval-style tracks the teams are used to running, a street course is a specific type of road course constructed on public roads. With road course racing in NASCAR already somewhat of a niche, drivers are faced with the ultimate challenge of adapting to a new environment.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe recently elaborated on the pitfalls of driving on the bumpy asphalt of Downtown, Chicago and how that feels from behind the wheel as drivers navigate the narrow track.

“It’s definitely chaos. Unlike a lot of other racetracks, there are buildings and trees and all kinds of stuff that interferes with the radio, so they can’t even hear you half the time. Inside the racecar, there’s no break.” Briscoe told Speedway Digest

The future Joe Gibbs Racing driver added, “You’re just constantly getting after it, you’re sliding around, different parts of the street have more grip, there are potholes, there are manhole covers.”

The challenges posed by Chicago were further proven correct when Shane van Gisbergen, an Australian V8 Supercars champion visited victory lane in his debut Cup Series race last year. Hailing from a series that mostly runs on similar street tracks, SVG was adept at what works and what does not between the concrete walls.

It remains to be seen how the NASCAR field ramps up their performance against van Gisbergen this weekend.

Chase Briscoe details his favorite section of the Chicago Street Course

Elaborating on which section of the unique NASCAR venue the #14 Ford Mustang driver prefers, Briscoe told Speedway Media, “I’d say my favorite part was probably the fountain area. You were bouncing all over the place. You just felt like you were on the ragged edge, which was really cool because it always felt like you really had to risk a lot to gain a lot.”

The 2.2-mile-long track passes several iconic landmarks and venues in Chicago along with the city’s skyline in the background. A few of those highlights contain the Buckingham Fountain and Soldiers Field.

With clear weather predictions throughout the weekend, it remains to be seen how the race with the preliminary concerts and fan interactions build up to what is touted to be one of NASCAR’s biggest and most influential events of the year.