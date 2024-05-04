“Don’t See Rivalry”: Alex Pereira Gives Clarity on Jon Jones Call-Out, Envisions Massive Heavyweight Title Fight

It seems Israel Adesanya is the only unlucky fighter to have a proper rivalry with Alex Pereira and thank god for it. Without Adesanya, we would probably never have seen Poatoan in the UFC and become a two-division champion. Now, Pereira is eyeing a potential fight with the ‘GOAT’ Jon Jones. But he doesn’t believe there’s a rivalry in there somewhere.

Jones has wanted to fight Stipe Miocic for a while but fans believe that the former champion is past his prime and won’t be that much of a challenge to someone like Jones. And Jones hasn’t been paying attention to the interim champ Tom Aspinall, so in comes Alex Pereira, with the ambition of becoming the first-ever three-division champion.

However, in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the Brazilian spoke about the potential fight and claimed there was no bad blood between the pair,

“I don’t think there’s any rivalry. I think it would be the biggest fight in my career, it’d be at heavyweight, it would be amazing but I don’t see any rivalry there.”

Alex Pereira believes a fight against Jon Jones would be the biggest fight of his career and rightfully so. The Brazilian wants to move up to heavyweight and there is no better opponent to have than Jones.

‘Bones’ is widely considered the Greatest Of All Time not only in the UFC but as an MMA athlete. As he nears the end of his career, he is looking to set up some massive fights to further his legacy.

However, the Brazilian’s heavyweight ambitions will need to be diverted towards defending his title. Pereira has a lot of options for his next fight, but he already has an opponent in mind.

Alex Pereira reveals the contender for his UFC Light Heavyweight title

Alex Pereira is in Brazil to attend UFC 301 and watch ‘The King of Rio’ make his return. However, he is also focused on his next fight having recently defended the belt against Jamahal Hill.

‘Poatan’, since his debut has been adding champions to his hunting list and it appears Jiri Prochazka is next. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he spoke about how the Czech fighter will be next in line for the title shot.

“I think as far as we know, most likely the next fight will be Prochazka, Ankalaev’s gonna have to wait a little bit.”

Alex Pereira had to dismiss the other contenders such as Magomed Ankalaev and Jamahal Hill. Both fighters have been calling out the champ for a title shot. Of the two, Ankalaev is more likely to get a title shot since ‘Poatan’ recently made light work of Hill. Regardless, it’s the Poatoan show and we are just watching it.