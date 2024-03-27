mobile app bar

NASCAR Preview: Why Martin Truex Jr. Could Open His Win Account at Richmond This Week

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Just Stupid Really": Martin Truex Jr.’s Crew Chief Regrets Strategy Decision Leading to Unfavorable Vegas Result

Oct 14, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) during qualifying for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Truex Jr. is out looking for redemption early in the 2024 Cup Series season. After an incredibly strong run in 2023 that saw him be the regular season champion, he stumbled and fell in the playoffs causing a huge upset. Hoping to set things right, he has kicked off the ongoing season with 4 top-10s in the first six races.

Though his #19 Toyota Camry XSE has displayed extraordinary speed, he hasn’t got it to the victory lane yet. Truex Jr.’s teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell have both won races already and fixed their spots in the playoffs. With some undue pressure on him courtesy of the same, the 2017 Cup Series champion will go to Richmond this weekend to lift some of the steam off him.

Fortunately for him, the Richmond track isn’t one he isn’t unaccustomed to. He has raced on it 35 times over his career and won thrice. All three wins of his have come in the #19 Toyota of Joe Gibbs Racing. Additionally, he also has nine top-5s, seventeen top-10s, and an average finish rate of 15.3.

View on Website

His most recent victory at the track came in 2021 when he led 80 laps on the way to the checkered flag. Over his last ten appearances, he has finished outside the top ten just once. Come Sunday, he will be vying to collect the 35th victory of his Cup Series career.

Truex Jr. talks about his affinity for the Richmond short-track

Nostalgia will be striking the driver hard right now as he sits atop the points table. He recently spoke to the press about his likeability for the Richmond Raceway and said, “I love the track, it’s great. Been very successful there, especially lately with our Auto-Owners Insurance Camry.”

“Been lucky enough to win some races there,” he continued. “I really enjoy the track because it’s kind of unique. It’s a short track but it races like a bigger track than it is. You can really move around there the way the tires wear out and the track is really slippery. That makes it fun and a challenge and always a good race for the fans.”

Truex Jr., along with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates is among the top favorites to win the race on the coming Sunday. He is currently +600 to emerge as the winner ahead of the rest of the grid, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The Sports Rush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Read more from Gowtham Ramalingam

Share this article

Don’t miss these