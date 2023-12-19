HomeSearch

NASCAR Royalty Bobby and Davey Allison’s Former Home Put On for Sale

Srijan Mandal
|Published December 19, 2023

1984 May 26: Pops, Bobby, and Davey Allison after Bobby won the Mello Yello 300 NASCAR Motorsport USA Busch Grand National Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Harrisburg NC. NASCAR Motorsport USA 1984 MAY 26 Mello Yello 300

It’s not often that a chance to acquire a property owned by a NASCAR legend appears. But recently, Hall of Famer Bobby Allison’s home of 60 years was put up on the market for sale for an asking price of just over half a million dollars at $597,777.

Interestingly, it wasn’t just Bobby who lived here, but also his sons Davey and Clifford, who were raised on this very property as well.

Allison and his wife Judy moved into the house back in 1969 and often used to prepare his short-track race cars from that very place. When Davey started his racing career and was a part of the Xfinity Series, his team occupied one of the garages on the property.

However, later on in 2000, Bobby moved out of the place to Charlotte. It was around this time that he left the Hueytown home with his daughter, Bonnie.

What features does the legendary NASCAR family’s former home boast?

According to the property listing, the 140 Church Ave house has five bedrooms, and 4.5+ baths, in a

