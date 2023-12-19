NASCAR Royalty Bobby and Davey Allison’s Former Home Put On for Sale

It’s not often that a chance to acquire a property owned by a NASCAR legend appears. But recently, Hall of Famer Bobby Allison’s home of 60 years was put up on the market for sale for an asking price of just over half a million dollars at $597,777.

Interestingly, it wasn’t just Bobby who lived here, but also his sons Davey and Clifford, who were raised on this very property as well.

Allison and his wife Judy moved into the house back in 1969 and often used to prepare his short-track race cars from that very place. When Davey started his racing career and was a part of the Xfinity Series, his team occupied one of the garages on the property.

However, later on in 2000, Bobby moved out of the place to Charlotte. It was around this time that he left the Hueytown home with his daughter, Bonnie.

What features does the legendary NASCAR family’s former home boast?

According to the property listing, the 140 Church Ave house has five bedrooms, and 4.5+ baths, in a 5,028 sq-ft house, nested on a 4.8 acre lot. There are also seven car garages along with a private lake. Additionally, there’s a pool, patio, deck and a fireplace as well. Although, one thing to note is that there seems to be a moderate risk of wildfires for the property.

Aside from just the features of the house, the thing that is the most valuable has to be the history of the property and the memories associated with the same. After all, whoever gets to buy the property would be staying in the same place where an iconic racing family spent the majority of their lives. Hence, if the new occupants of the property were to be NASCAR fans, this would be all the more worthwhile purchase for them.

Also, looking at the listing history, it seems that there has been a price drop over the last couple of the months. With the original price being reflected at a $50,000 higher rate.

In essence, this is the perfect chance for someone to invent into this once in a lifetime opportunity.