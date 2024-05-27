NASCAR Review: Christoper Bell, Denny Hamlin & Ty Gibbs Headline Dominant JGR Outing At Charlotte

Joe Gibbs Racing’s outing at Charlotte Motor Speedway last Sunday could not have gone any better. The 2024 Coca-Cola 600 saw the team dominate the NASCAR field as three out of four entries found themselves amongst the top 10 positions. Christopher Bell was declared the winner after the governing body decided to end the race in light of a rain-soaked track.

With Bell announced as the winner of the event, fellow JGR driver Denny Hamlin managed to grab P5 while Coach Gibbs’s grandson and driver of the #54 Toyota for the team Ty Gibbs slotted into P6. Martin Truex Jr. could not crack his way into the top 10. However, a P12 finish during an event that did not run its complete distance is certainly not a bad result.

Due to inclement weather, high humidity and the likelihood of resuming action after 1 a.m. with the track-drying process, the race has been declared official. Christopher Bell is the winner of the 65th Coca-Cola 600.#CocaCola600 | #AmericasHomeForRacing pic.twitter.com/280NnKi37i — Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) May 27, 2024

The 2024 Coca-Cola 600 marked Christopher Bell’s second victory this season, with the 29-year-old proving his speed even before the red flag fell at the track. He was seen battling at the sharp end of the field amongst other contenders such as William Byron and Tyler Reddick.

2024 Coca-Cola 600 second shortest in NASCAR history

This year’s running of one of NASCAR’s marquee events saw the 600-mile-long race cut short as inclement weather forced the governing body to end the event early. As a result, this year’s running of the iconic race became the second shortest edition of the famed event in the sport’s history.

A remainder of 151 laps were left as NASCAR called off the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway over concerns about track drying efforts and a restart of the event crossing 1:00 am ET on the day.

The shortest Coca-Cola 600 remains the one run in 2009 with only 227 laps completed. Former full-timer David Reutimann clinched victory during the shortened event that year.

NASCAR heads to World Wide Technology Raceway next weekend as drivers prepare to compete during this season’s 15th points-paying regular season race while trying to earn their way into the postseason playoffs. The Enjoy Illinois 300 will go live on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET.