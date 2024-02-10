NASCAR Underdog Christopher Bell Gets Massive Support From Denny Hamlin’s Household

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 10: Christopher Bell ( 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Rheem Toyota) and Denny Hamlin ( 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Coca-Cola Toyota) during driver introductions before the 53rd Annual Quaker State 400 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA race on July 10, 2022 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUL 10 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Icon95322070914192

Ask any NASCAR fan who their favorites are for the Cup championship ahead of a season’s start, and there are usually those four or five recurring names such as Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, or an underdog like Ross Chastain. But then there’s Christopher Bell, who despite not being a first pick or a second pick or even a third pick of many, found his way into the final 4 of the last two seasons.

And if Denny Hamlin’s daughter is to be believed, Bell is all set to have yet another stellar campaign. So much so, that in Taylor Hamlin’s prediction, Bell wins the whole thing.

During an episode of his podcast show, Hamlin asked his daughter, “You can’t say my name. Who wins the championship next year if you had to predict?”

“I don’t know why, but I’m just getting some Christopher Bell moments right now,” she said. “I think he will.”

This was a moment that induced the feeling of Déjà vu in Hamlin. “I just had a Déjà Vu moment. I feel like Taylor said before that she’s on Christopher Bell train,” the #11 driver said, to which his daughter reacted, “No, I said it was only Kurt Busch train.”

“Well, that train left the station a few years ago,” Hamlin replied.

Christopher Bell is recycling his old NASCAR goals for 2024

During a recent interview, Christopher Bell opened up on the goals he set a couple of years ago and why he’s sticking to them in 2024. “Going into 2022, we set goals and I’ll be honest, we haven’t met them yet,” Bell told The Oklahoman.

“So we just keep copy-and-pasting them from ‘22 to ‘23 and now to ‘24. The goals are very attainable. They’re very lofty goals, but if we execute … we have the potential to do really good things in this sport.”

Heading into the Daytona 500, Bell mentioned how he isn’t feeling very comfortable, but that’s the case with every other driver in that race, “unless they’re OK with crashing.” Bell backed his claim by mentioning how he has competed in four Daytona 500s in his career so far but has only managed to finish one.

Still, he remained hopeful of just showing up to the race, and hoping for this year to be his year.