NASCAR’s Long-Awaited Days of Thunder Sequel Promises “Something Exciting,” Confirms Producer Jerry Bruckheimer

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

A scene from the 1990 NASCAR-based movie, Days of Thunder, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

A scene from the 1990 NASCAR-based movie, Days of Thunder, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman | Image credit: JoBlo.com on X @joblocom (Jun 28, 2025)

Hollywood’s latest blockbuster, F1, has been receiving stellar reviews from across the globe. The rave reception has led NASCAR fans to yearn for a sequel to Tom Cruise’s Days of Thunder. Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of both F1 and Days of Thunder, has assured that a sequel to the latter will be a worthwhile wait for the fandom.

He told ET Online in a recent interview that there are always new ways to do and see things with the evolving technologies. He added, “Tom is such a great individual. He comes up with phenomenal ideas. We will have something really exciting for the audience once we pull it together.” The original film was released in 1990 and directed by Tony Scott.

It isn’t just Bruckheimer who has been talking about the possibility of a sequel. Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, revealed in an interview back in May that he has already spoken to Cruise about it. “I totally know what the premise of the movie would be,” he said.

“In five seconds, I knew what the premise would be. I looked at the response to Top Gun: Maverick and immediately turned to Tom and said, ‘Days of Thunder.'” 

Despite these admissions from related stakeholders, Cruise himself hasn’t confirmed or denied that he will soon be assuming the role of Cole Trickle again. Yet the words of F1 director Joseph Kosinski have only fueled expectations further.

Kosinski already has a plotline in mind for Days of Thunder 2

Kosinski worked with Brad Pitt in F1 and with Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. If anybody can bring these powerhouses together for a movie, it is him. Should F1 get a sequel, he believes that it would heavily involve the world of Days of Thunder. Interestingly, he already has a plotline in mind to make this astounding crossover happen.

Kosinski said, “Well, right now, it’d be Cole Trickle, who was [Cruise’s] Days of Thunder character, we find out that he and Sonny Hayes [Brad Pitt’s character] have a past. They were rivals at some point, maybe crossed paths…

“I heard about this epic go-kart battle on Interview With the Vampire that Brad and Tom had, and who wouldn’t pay to see those two go head-to-head on the track?”

Following the impact of the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive, Formula One received a huge increase in its global fanbase. Pitt’s F1 has injected a further dose of energy into the sport. It is only a reasonable expectation that NASCAR: Full Speed and Days of Thunder 2 will have a similar effect on stock car racing’s popularity.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

