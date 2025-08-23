“I’ll Get Involved if I’m Comfortable”: Shane van Gisbergen’s Measured Approach Entering Pressure-Packed Daytona Finale

Aug 10, 2025; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen (88) looks on prior to the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. | Credits- Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Shane van Gisbergen has already etched his name with four wins in his rookie Cup season, though all have come on road courses rather than ovals. With his playoff spot secured, Daytona presents no must-win scenario, and SVG admitted he could afford to take it easy. Instead of pushing the limit, he hinted he may lend a hand to fellow drivers still battling to make the cut.

SVG has also shown steady improvement on ovals, complementing his road-course dominance. Earlier this month, he scored a Legends car victory and has delivered strong qualifying efforts on several oval tracks. Still, he plans to take a calculated approach at Daytona, starting from P17 and balancing risk against reward to build playoff points.

Van Gisbergen explained in an interview, “This weekend’s a bit different. We are not in a must-win, so my risk-first reward, calculated, probably be a bit more offset to taking a easy ride. But I get involved if I am comfortable and things are good. But there are so many guys in a must-win, and it’s three-car teams, that are all in a must-win situation. So, obvio, on the conscious side. But I’ll get involved if I’m comfortable.”

“I weigh the same physically, but it doesn’t feel like it” – @RossChastain relieved to not worry about making the playoffs this year. Also, @shanevg97 previews how he’ll try to help Daniel Suarez make the playoffs. Presenting partner: Billy’s Tequila https://t.co/v0kmSf3Ty8 pic.twitter.com/H7jnH9v0AO — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) August 23, 2025

Saturday will mark SVG’s third Cup start at Daytona. In last year’s summer Coke Zero Sugar 400, he was tracking for a top-10 before a mechanical issue dropped him to 35th. With the postseason locked up, this race serves more as a tune-up before the Round of 16 opens at Darlington on August 31.

Daytona carries little weight for the Trackhouse Racing driver but the challenge ahead looms large with three demanding ovals in the first round, including one he has never seen. His 2025 oval average of 26.9 underscores the uphill climb.

Darlington, the opener, has quickly become one of SVG’s favorite ovals. He finished 20th there in the spring and continues to pick up knowledge with each run. Gateway will be entirely new territory, though the track requires a style similar to Richmond, where he placed 14th and matched his best oval result of the season.

Bristol will be the track where SVG might worry a bit, given his earlier race result (this season, he finished P38) on the track was not impressive. But how SVG adapts through the playoffs may provide the clearest picture yet of his long-term future in NASCAR.