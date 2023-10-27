“Don’t Really Get to Choose”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the “Nerve-Wracking” Aspect of Interviewing Celebrities in NASCAR

Across every sport, celebrities can often be seen attending related events for one or the other reason. While some of them are invited for the added publicity, others are true fans who try to stay close to their passion.

The same is the case with NASCAR, where public figures oftentimes come and attend the races. During these times they are inevitably interviewed by the press and asked about their thoughts.

Recently, while speaking on his podcast, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained the experience of interviewing these celebrities in his duties as a broadcaster.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks about interviewing celebrities in NASCAR

While speaking on the Ask Jr. Segment on his podcast, Junior revealed, “I don’t think there is one that stands out to be honest with you. But it’s always nerve-wracking. At Homestead, I got to interview Pitbull.”

He added, “You know about that, it’s on the show sheet in the morning. You get up and they are like ‘Hey, here’s the countdown to green showsheet and you read the showsheet and there’s like okay ‘they are going to toss it to Dale Jr. and Burton… You don’t get to really choose. I mean you do get some influence.”

Junior added that he does have the liberty to ask certain questions as per his choosing, but he does ask the producer regarding it. Additionally, he mentioned how he usually wants to know what these celebrities feel about NASCAR. He wanted to know what these celebrities are going to say when they return to their friends and family.

What did Earnhardt Jr. ask Pitbull?

Rapper Pitbull has been in and around NASCAR races for quite some time now. After all, he co-owns the Trackhouse Racing team in the Cup Series. Hence, when Junior had the opportunity to interview Mr. Worldwide, he asked him about what was NASCAR for him, considering the latter’s involvement as a team owner.

Pitbull, being energetic as ever, explained how he loved the fact that the fans were passionate and loyal to the sport. He also mentioned how he was excited to be around a bunch of underdogs who fought every weekend to do the best they could.

At the end of the day, his mission is to utilize Trackhouse and NASCAR to bring people together. Later on, it was also mentioned how Pitbull even named his latest album after the team, revealing how his intention to name the album was to bring people together with the aid of the team and the sport along with his large fan base.