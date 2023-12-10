NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon Fails NFL History Test

It’s not uncommon for NASCAR drivers to dote on their favorite NFL teams. Many might not know that Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon is an NFL fan himself.

However, would an NFL fanatic not be able to say the names of the teams with the most playoff wins of all time? Perhaps not. Nevertheless, it did happen with the #3 speedster.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0kUuiLOLrl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Initially, Dillon was able to name two NFL teams; Steelers and Patriots. But then, he kept scratching his head for more names. It was only after the reporter gave him hints that he was able to recall three other names, viz. Cowboys, 49ers and The Green Bay Packers.

Team Penske icon explained how NASCAR fans are different from NFL fans

The NASCAR fandom always rallies behind their favorite drivers through thick and thin. The fans and the drivers share an extremely close bond, so much so that the fans can easily walk up to their favorite drivers after a race and click pictures with them or get an autograph.

But is that possible in other forms of sports? Let’s take the NFL as an example. There is no way a fan can walk up to an NFL athlete after a game or a few minutes before the game and chat away with him. And this is where Team Penske’s Joey Logano feels NASCAR fans are spoiled.

“Our fans are spoiled and I love our race fans. But think of other sports for a second, think about it. When are going to meet an NFL player? Can you access an NFL player?” asked Logano.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNASCAR/status/1732395969738838415?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Anytime like three hours before a game…But you can meet me in 20 minutes, 10 minutes, or five minutes before I get into the race car. You can take a picture with me…I am there and all the other racers there are the same,” he added.

He also pointed out that even the drivers try to be as approachable as possible while meeting the fans. No other sport can make a claim and insist that being approachable is the norm of the sport.