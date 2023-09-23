HomeSearch

“No Matter What Happens”: Ryan Blaney Heading to Texas With Eyes Set on Talladega

Srijan Mandal
|Published September 23, 2023

Mar 4, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) during qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the next playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, Ryan Blaney will get his 300th start in the Cup Series. However, while several of the drivers would plan for the race at hand, Blaney seems to be approaching his playoff evolution in a different manner.

Recently, while speaking with NASCAR.com Blaney explained how he had set his sights on the upcoming race at Talladega later into the round of 12 instead of worrying about the imminent Texas race.

Ryan Blaney has his game plan ready for Talladega, heading into Texas

During the interview with NASCAR.com, Blaney mentioned, “No matter how Texas goes, I don’t really think that changes our mindset for Talladega anyway. You know, I feel like going into speedways, we’ve always had the mindset in our building we’re gonna go try to control the race; we’re going to try to run up front, lead laps, get stage points and contend for the win.”

”I’ve never been a fan of riding around, see how the race plays out. I’ve just never really been that way. You gotta go try to control the race and control the event.

Blaney concluded that no matter what transpires at Texas, they already had their game plan prepared for the race at Talladega. He further explained that this formula has helped them succeed in the past so they would prefer to stick to the same.

Blaney speaks about moving into the round of 12 while being under the radar

Speaking further Blaney explained how he benefited from being out of the limelight when he made it through to the next round of the playoffs. The Team Penske driver responded, “Flying under the radar is good for me personally. I mean, you want to not have any drama, especially in the first couple rounds. And if you fly under the radar and you’re making it — big deal.”

“That doesn’t matter, right? I mean, you’re doing your job. You’re doing what you need to do to get there. But I think if you get to the Round of 8, you definitely need to perform.”

Now as we head to Texas for the first race in the round of 12, we look forward to seeing how Blaney ends up performing in the race. If he does well, certainly it would be a boost for his points buffer for his bid to qualify for the next round.

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

