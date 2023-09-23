“No Matter What Happens”: Ryan Blaney Heading to Texas With Eyes Set on Talladega

Heading into the next playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, Ryan Blaney will get his 300th start in the Cup Series. However, while several of the drivers would plan for the race at hand, Blaney seems to be approaching his playoff evolution in a different manner.

Recently, while speaking with NASCAR.com Blaney explained how he had set his sights on the upcoming race at Talladega later into the round of 12 instead of worrying about the imminent Texas race.

Ryan Blaney has his game plan ready for Talladega, heading into Texas

During the interview with NASCAR.com, Blaney mentioned, “No matter how Texas goes, I don’t really think that changes our mindset for Talladega anyway. You know, I feel like going into speedways, we’ve always had the mindset in our building we’re gonna go try to control the race; we’re going to try to run up front, lead laps, get stage points and contend for the win.”

”I’ve never been a fan of riding around, see how the race plays out. I’ve just never really been that way. You gotta go try to control the race and control the event.

Blaney concluded that no matter what transpires at Texas, they already had their game plan prepared for the race at Talladega. He further explained that this formula has helped them succeed in the past so they would prefer to stick to the same.

Blaney speaks about moving into the round of 12 while being under the radar

Speaking further Blaney explained how he benefited from being out of the limelight when he made it through to the next round of the playoffs. The Team Penske driver responded, “Flying under the radar is good for me personally. I mean, you want to not have any drama, especially in the first couple rounds. And if you fly under the radar and you’re making it — big deal.”

“That doesn’t matter, right? I mean, you’re doing your job. You’re doing what you need to do to get there. But I think if you get to the Round of 8, you definitely need to perform.”

Now as we head to Texas for the first race in the round of 12, we look forward to seeing how Blaney ends up performing in the race. If he does well, certainly it would be a boost for his points buffer for his bid to qualify for the next round.