Ray Evernham Credits Rick Hendrick’s Drive As the Biggest Reason for Hendrick Motorsports’ Lasting Success

Hendrick Motorsports won its 15th Cup Series championship earlier this month at the Phoenix Raceway. With this, the team has further firmly affixed itself as the top dog in the NASCAR world. But to whom is this stature owed the most? 68-year-old Ray Evernham believes that it is not to him, the other iconic crew chiefs who served the team, nor the drivers who ought to be credited, but Rick Hendrick.

He underlined strongly during a conversation with former driver Kenny Wallace that Mr. Hendrick’s work and vision are the anchor that holds Hendrick Motorsports in place.

He said, “The key person that’s always been there with the vision is Rick Hendrick. What he’s done, his vision, his commitment, and his ability to put people together and keep that drive up for as many years as he can is pretty amazing.”

“It’s a difficult thing to accomplish what they’ve done, but it’s easy for me to understand why after spending time around guys like Rick Hendrick and Jeff Andrews and Jeff Gordon, and Chad Knaus. You look at that group there and, man, second is just not an option for them.”

The sophisticated work ethic that is cultivated at Hendrick Motorsports is a secret to none. Which is why Wallace readily agreed with Evernham’s opinion.

Evernham went on to say that the team will always be a home to him that he is blessed to have been a part of. He was the crew chief for Jeff Gordon’s No. 24 team back in the day and led the driver to three Cup Series championships. He later co-founded the SRX Racing Series and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2018.

How Hendrick is balancing health issues and his job

Mr. Hendrick had undergone a knee replacement surgery in March 2024. The recovery period for it was only six weeks, but he appears to still be having trouble with it long after.

He said in an interview this year, “I think my job is during the week and when the crew chiefs are back here… knowing what they need. I’m trying to run a hundred dealerships. I’ve also had an operation on my leg.”

“But I do have the ability to listen to every guy and to monitor what’s going on and be the Monday morning quarterback, why did you do this, why did you do that, you know.”

The close purview doesn’t mean he doesn’t trust the people who work for him. He puts a lot of faith in them. But it is only when he is a part of the table does he feels fully satisfied. That’s an incredible commitment to have.