“Normal People Don’t Do That”: Samantha Busch Reveals How Being a NASCAR Driver Has Affected Kyle Busch’s Driving on the Road

While drivers like Ryan Blaney have admitted to getting frustrated with traffic or being cut off by other motorists, they’ve been clear about leaving their NASCAR instincts at the track. Kyle Busch, however, appears to be cut from a different cloth.

According to his wife, Samantha Busch, that competitive edge doesn’t switch off once he leaves pit road; it follows him into everyday driving. During a recent appearance on Bert Kreischer’s show Something’s Burning, where the couple shared a playful exchange with the comedian, the conversation took a turn toward Kyle’s road habits.

When Kreischer asked whether Busch ever drives like he’s still in a NASCAR race, Samantha didn’t hesitate. She said, “Yes! He’ll cross five lanes. It says 3 (miles) to our exit, and we are all the way in the carpool lane, and you’re like [swoosh gesture] — normal people don’t do that.”

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch responded to Kreischer with a grin that hinted at pride. Perhaps he saw his lane-hopping as a personal win, getting them out of a tight spot in record time. And it seems that the need for speed runs in the family. While Brexton, at just nine years old, isn’t tearing through public streets, he’s already showing signs of inheriting his father’s racing instincts.

Like father, like son

Samantha explained that during practice, Brexton’s team equips his dirt car with a wing, built for downforce and speed, but also serves as a safety measure in the event of a flip. According to Samantha and other moms, it simply provides just enough cushion to soften the blow if things go sideways.

Brexton, on the other hand, prefers to throw caution to the wind. “He wants to go run out there wide open with no wing on,” she said, underscoring his fearless streak behind the wheel.

When Samantha tells Brexton he can’t race without the wing, it’s as if the warning goes in one ear and out the other. However, she also explained that for most people, reaction time behind the wheel is relatively slow. Reflecting on her own instincts, she admitted she would likely plow straight into a pile-up without thinking twice.

But Kyle and Brexton, she said, are wired differently than normal non-racing folks. Their ability to react and adjust on the fly sets them apart. “It’s mind-blowing,” she remarked, emphasizing just how naturally they navigate the on-track situations. Even then, one might think it’s better if ‘Rowdy’ brings less of his racing persona while driving on public roads.