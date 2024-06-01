NASCAR Preview: What makes Gateway one of the toughest tracks in NASCAR?

MADISON, IL – JUNE 04: An overview as cars race through turns one and two on the opening lap during the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 on June 4, 2023, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUN 04 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon116230604006300

The NASCAR Cup Series will travel to the Gateway Motorsports Park in Illinois this weekend and many people consider it to be one of the most challenging tracks in the schedule. The 1.250-mile-long oval has been difficult to navigate for drivers but as per Rudy Fugle, it’s the crew chiefs who have to face the real test at this venue. Fugle is William Byron‘s crew chief and his #24 team will be looking for a maiden win at the track.

In a recent report by Speedway Digest, the veteran crew chief said that strategy plays the most important part in the Gateway race. The reason for that is the low number of pit stops performed at this venue. Crew chiefs need to make the final decisions regarding matters like if a car should come in during caution, how many tires to be changed, and all that. The driver has a crucial say in what they want, but they don’t make the final decision.

“All drivers will be complaining about three things: loose in, tight middle, and loose off. You have to pick the right thing to make the car go faster, but you can’t fix it all. Strategy will also be a big factor. It’s a really short race, kind of like a truck-or Xfinity-style race. In the past you’ve only seen three, maybe four, pit stops at most. There’s going to be times that the caution comes out and you’re going to have to nervously say to stay out,” he said.

Fugle’s driver Byron does not have the best record at the track, but it’s not the worst either. To win this event, teams need to take big gambles which will either make the crew chief look like a superstar or the reason why a driver fails to finish well in the event.

A battle of crew chiefs which William Byron’s would love to win

The #24 Hendrick Motorsports crew chief has worked in a Cup Series race at this track twice before and Byron finished P19 and P8 on both occasions. This time, he will be looking for a trip to victory lane but that’s easier said than done and it will completely depend on his trusted veteran crew chief.

“We’ve seen some people take two right-side tires and it work out and then seen it not work for others. That’s one of those decisions that could work out well if enough people do it with you, or you could look like a dummy because no one else did it. It’s a track where you can really look like a hero or a zero as a crew chief,” Fugle added.

It will be interesting to see the different strategies at play when the race kicks off as some of the brightest minds in NASCAR will go at it on Sunday.