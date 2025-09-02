Ross Chastain A Big Fan of NASCAR Taking American Patriotism to A Whole New Level With San Diego Race

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain stands with his team during the national anthem before the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 1, 2025. | image credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will be racing through the heart of San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado in 2026, as a way to attract new fans and thrill the existing ones. Considering the absence of the Chicago Street Course in the schedule for 2026, this new fixture has become the next big thing to look forward to for many. One person who is still in awe over its addition is Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain.

Advertisement

The No. 1 Chevy driver said in an interview with SpeedFreaks recently that going to race on a naval base makes him very proud to be a citizen of the United States.

He also claimed that it made him proud of the United States Armed Forces and added, “We do a pretty good job at our patriotism and showing it, but this is going to be a whole other level when we’re there on the base.”

This is a feeling shared by many of his fellow drivers and the NASCAR fandom. Chastain doesn’t know how the track layout is going to be or even where San Diego is, for that matter. But the emotions remain the same regardless.

When asked in which state San Diego was, he joked innocently that he would ask Shane van Gisbergen and just follow the Kiwi road course ace.

What also makes the race at the base more interesting is that the nation will celebrate its 250th birthday in 2026. It is also going to be the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.

So, when the stock cars arrive at San Diego, they will be a part of an event unlike any other in history. It is a no-brainer that every single motorsports fan will want a seat at the base on June 21.

San Diego is just one of many venues that will honor the military

The official 250th anniversary of the country and its armed forces will be celebrated on July 4, when the show travels to Chicagoland Speedway. The 1.5-mile track in Joliet, Illinois, returns to the schedule for the first time since 2019. So, the sanctioning body will make sure to pull off a memorable event for the fans in the region.

Similar celebrations can be expected during the Coca-Cola 600 and the Brickyard 400 as well. As Chastain said, “It’s a good time to be in the sport and in America right now. I just know it’s pretty dang good right now.”

NASCAR and the United States Army have always had a strong bond with each other. That relationship will reach new heights in 2026.