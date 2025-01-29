“I Think That’s a Great Move”: Kenny Wallace Fully Backs NASCAR Not Promising Any Major Change to Format

NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace initially supported a modest revision to the playoff format, suggesting a championship trio of races to crown the victor. But now he applauds the promotion’s decision to maintain the existing structure for the 2025 season.

In his latest Coffee with Kenny segment on YouTube, Wallace articulated his approval, stating, “I think that’s a great move because NASCAR has changed so much that it’s hard to get a handle and even follow the sport and I think that is an issue… NASCAR has got to stay the same… “

The debate around modifying the playoff format was sparked by the exclusion of season frontrunners Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell from the Championship 4 last season, despite their impressive wins, contrasted with Joey Logano’s championship win with an average finish of 17.11.

But Wallace has always urged fans to look at the bigger picture, even highlighting Larson’s acknowledgment of his playoff shortcomings, to accentuate the complexities and strategic depth of the current playoff framework.

He maintained that merely leading the pack or racking up multiple wins during the season — like Larson’s impressive 1,687 laps led — doesn’t clinch a berth in the Championship 4 without strong playoff performances.

He cited Logano’s 2024 Cup journey as proof of legitimate victory, noting that while the Team Penske driver entered the playoffs with a solid regular-season average, it was his escalating performance under pressure that distinguished him. In contrast, Larson faltered when it mattered most.

Wallace supported the existing playoff structure, drawing an analogy to other sports where a single poor performance can end a season, he appreciated NASCAR’s format for its leniency and opportunities for redemption.

“They run every three races and if you don’t do good you get spit out. That’s pretty good. All other sports, they play one game and if you don’t do good, you get spit out… This is the only sport that gives you this much of a chance,” he argued, defending the fairness of the playoff system.

Reasons behind NASCAR not changing the playoff format this season despite saying otherwise

Despite initial hints from NASCAR President Steve Phelps about possible adjustments to the playoff format following the last NASCAR Cup Series, a recent competition briefing made it clear that no significant changes are on the horizon for the 2025 season, with eyes possibly set on 2026 for any modifications.

John Probst, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer, articulated that while the call for change is acknowledged, they have not reached a juncture necessitating immediate alterations. “But we hear the fans loud and clear and are looking at it actively,” he assured.

Probst emphasized the aim to keep the championship structure consistent and stable, resisting knee-jerk reforms based on annual performance trends.