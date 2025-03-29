Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals the Dietary Habits That Were A “Recipe for Freaking Disaster” During Races

NASCAR drivers must maintain optimal hydration and energy levels during the continuous 3-4 hour races, usually relying on specially prepared energy drinks. But occasionally, one might spot drivers snacking during a race. NASCAR veteran Dale Earnhardt Jr. dismisses it as entirely unnecessary.

Advertisement

He advocates for a substantial pre-race meal that’s filling yet gentle on the stomach, avoiding any foods that could cause discomfort.

On his podcast, Dale Jr. shared insights into his own pre-race nutrition strategy, emphasizing caution in his dietary choices to avoid race-day mishaps.

“I always try to not eat anything that might make me sick,” he explained. “So, no chicken, no Mexican Like grilled chicken undercooked is a recipe for freaking disaster… Nobody’s going to be eating Mexican before race.”

He elaborated further, “No chili… No ghost pepper sauce. Yeah, so, typically I would eat a very basic ham sandwich. You had to have a little bread — that’s energy — that’s going to get down in there and keep your belly kind of feeling somewhat full.” Yet, he expressed a strong opposition to snacking during a race.

Dale Jr. clarified his position by comparing it to other endurance sports, asserting that marathon runners or triathletes, even cyclists tackling a steep climb, might pack a snack to boost their protein intake and help them cross the finish line. But in a NASCAR race, it’s unnecessary. Drivers don’t need food in the car.

When Dale Jr. went on a detox diet.

Dale Jr., typically mindful about his diet to avoid race-day ailments, once faced a different kind of challenge. Back in 2013, he indulged a little too much, feasting on pizza and wings daily to the point where he needed his firesuit adjusted throughout the season. Deciding to shed the extra weight during the off-season, Dale Jr. took his diet into his hands.

He began by monitoring his caloric intake to avoid any further issues. Before the racing season started, Earnhardt started on a 15-day detox plan recommended by a friend, which restricted him to chicken, fish, and either raw or steamed vegetables, with two days limited to just fruits and vegetables.

Admitting the regimen was challenging, especially the meat-free days accompanied by prune and carrot juices, Dale Jr. shared how the diet was part of a broader commitment to health as he aged. By the season’s start, he had successfully dropped 15-20 pounds and focused on better calorie management.