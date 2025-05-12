Ryan Blaney Gives Warning to NASCAR Field, Explains How Team Penske is Stronger This Year

Team Penske typically waits till the latter half of the year to begin winning races. But in 2025, the notable results have been pouring in right from the outset. Joey Logano and Austin Cindric have already won one race each, and Ryan Blaney has come incredibly close to doing so as well. The confidence from this has led Blaney to issue a warning to his competitors.

The 2023 Cup Series champion spoke to the press ahead of the race at Kansas City. He explained that the Ford Mustangs that he and his teammates drove had a new nose in 2024, and it was why they took some time to reach Victory Lane. But now they are all familiar with their machines and hence, are performing better.

He said, “This year, we didn’t really have any changes to the car, so we were just kind of ahead of the game. We’re just up to speed faster, with what we figured out during the summer last year that led to the end, and we’ve really just kind of refined that, what was working.” Soon after, his words found strong backing from the leaderboard on Sunday.

Give Blaney a long run, and he can beat just about anybody. With 20 laps remaining, he was racing in fifth place, over five seconds behind Kyle Larson. He quietly moved up the order and finished in third place, less than a second behind Larson. The climb proved that he could have won the race had there been another five laps on the clock.

Nevertheless, the finish was an impressive result for him. He now has four top-five finishes in the last five races. But it wasn’t just him who made the Team Penske name proud at Kansas.

Logano and Cindric continue to impress for Team Penske

Had Blaney won on Sunday, it would have been three consecutive weekends of victory for Team Penske. Cindric set the ball rolling when he reached Victory Lane at the treacherous Talladega Superspeedway. Then, defending champion Logano picked up after him and won at the Texas Motor Speedway.

While a hat-trick didn’t come through at Kansas, all three drivers performed well. Logano joined Blaney in the top-10 by finishing in ninth place with Cindric close behind in 11th.

As things stand, Blaney is fifth on the points table, Logano sits in ninth and Cindric finds himself in 14th place. One can only imagine how high this trio is going to be catapulted when the latter parts of the season unfold.