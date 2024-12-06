“Sad Day Indeed”: NASCAR’s Exit from New York Reminisced by Fans Amid Demand for Return

Nov 22, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) talks to the audience during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The NASCAR series crowning ceremony is a highlight of the racing calendar, revered for bringing together Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series drivers in a grand celebration. However, the venue for the NASCAR Banquet has changed several times over the years due to various constraints.

This year, the festivities took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, on November 22. In contrast, last year’s ceremony, which marked NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, was held with great fanfare at the Music City Center in Nashville, where it had been hosted since 2019.

However, recognizing North Carolina’s profound connection to numerous teams and drivers, the decision was made to relocate this year’s event closer to the heart of Charlotte.

From 2009 to 2019, the glitzy ceremony found its home in Las Vegas, following a long 28-year stint in New York City. New York, while iconic, presented several logistical challenges for hosting fan-friendly outdoor events, including its hectic environment and often capricious weather.

Additionally, the event struggled to capture the attention of the local media, and despite significant investment, it seldom made the headlines the next day.

Despite these hurdles, many enthusiasts believe New York City was the ultimate setting for the NASCAR banquet. The sentiment was echoed when the ‘nascarman’ page shared a nostalgic post recalling the last banquet held in New York on December 5, 2008, titled, “December 5, 2008: The 28th and final NASCAR Awards Banquet in New York City.”

Fans quickly voiced their longing for its return to the Big Apple.

December 5, 2008: The 28th and final NASCAR Awards Banquet in New York City pic.twitter.com/Ox5u3qgJIp — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) December 5, 2024

One fan expressed, “Man I wish NASCAR could go back to New York City. We need a presence in the biggest city in America! Ben Kennedy is the man to make that happen.”

Should’ve never left. — Sensible NASCAR Fan (@SmartNASCAR) December 5, 2024

Meanwhile, a New Yorker shared, “As a NYer I loved having NASCAR come to NYC. I went to the Fan Fests every year they had them and it was such a cool experience!” and another called it a “Sad day indeed.”

NASCAR veterans echo the sentiments of the fans

Darrell Waltrip, honored for his 1981 championship, was the first to receive his accolade in New York when the ceremony moved from Daytona.

Reflecting on the venue shift to Las Vegas in 2009, he noted the stark contrast between the two locations. “It was unbelievable, the difference between the two (venues). Having the dinner in New York was a huge step up. It was making a statement.”

“This wasn’t just a backwoods sport, a bunch of good ol’ boys; these guys are professional race car drivers and this would change the image of the sport. And it did,” he exclaimed.

Jeff Gordon shared similar thoughts about the challenges and allure of New York. He appreciated the city greatly and wished to be there, yet he recalled the logistical nightmares.

He mentioned that while he likes New York a lot and would like to be there, he remembers trying to move from the hotel six blocks and it would take him 45 minutes; the snow and just a lot of things, were real challenges.

As for whether NASCAR will heed the calls to return to New York, only time will tell if the wishes of many fans will be granted.