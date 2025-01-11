‘Seems Like a Shot at Kyle Larson’: Why the Waiver Rule Change and a Rick Hendrick Proclamation May Dent HMS Driver’s Hopes

NASCAR seems to be on a roll to tighten up loose ends from their rule book. After a change in the Damaged Vehicle Police (DVP) and the introduction of the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP), another major tweak to the playoff waiver policy seems to have caught the fraternity’s attention.

Advertisement

The changes come in the form of a forfeiture of current and future playoff points for the driver in question if they were to receive a waiver for non-medical reasons. The rules also mention a maximum of 2000 points for a driver at the start of the postseason if that were to happen.

These changes come courtesy of Kyle Larson’s Indy500-Coca-Cola 600 double attempt from last year where the Hendrick Motorsports driver was unable to start the Cup Series race due to weather delays at Indianapolis delaying his arrival in Charlotte which resulted in him missing the event altogether.

Corrected … Among new NASCAR rules announced today: if driver gets a waiver for non-medical reasons, the driver will forfeit all current and future playoff points and will start the Playoffs with a maximum of 2,000 points. Age restrictions/birth of child would be like medical. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 10, 2025

“Seems like a shot at Larson,” opined one fan of the new development, highlighting the clear statement of intent by NASCAR. “Is this labeled as the “Kyle Larson Indy 500″ rule? Should be,” mocked another fan. “The ‘Kyle Larson Effect’…,” summed up yet another follower.

Larson will certainly have to prioritize the NASCAR race more than his Indy 500 attempt as the governance has made sure a waiver will not be granted to him, or any other driver for that matter if things were to repeat themselves from last year.

This stands especially true for the #5 Chevrolet driver as his waiver being granted in 2024 was a major point of concern for the governance as well as the fans of the sport.

Both the California native as well as his team owner Rick Hendrick have since then come out and publically stated their affinity towards the NASCAR race this year if something of a similar nature were to repeat itself.

“We will be here for the 600. If that means having to cut the race short in Indy, we will, because my commitment to NASCAR is that we’re in NASCAR, and that’s where we run for the championship,” stated Mr. Hendrick.

What is covered under a medical emergency for a driver to receive a playoff waiver?

Limited instances such as the birth of a child, family emergencies, and age restrictions are the sole qualifiers for the waiver from 2025 onwards as NASCAR tightens up the rules heading into the 2025 season of competition.

With the first points-paying race of the season coming in soon, fans can prepare for their visit to the iconic Daytona International Speedway to witness the 67th running of the famed Daytona 500.

A prequel to ‘The Great American Race’ comes in the form of the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium as well, which is slated to give fans thrilling racing in the bullring-style track this year.