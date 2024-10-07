Who is Andres Perez, the First Foreign-Born Champion in the ARCA Menards Series?

Andres Perez, a 19-year-old racer from Mexico, competes full-time in the ARCA Menards Series under the banner of Rev Racing as part of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. He first revved his engines in karting at 11 and eventually advanced to L-A Formula 4 and the NASCAR Mexico Trucks competition.

In 2023, he landed a spot driving the #2 Chevy for Rev Racing, while also racing in the NASCAR Mexico Series for Escudería Telmex back in his native land. That year, he notched 10 top-five finishes and secured second place in the series standings to Jesse Love.

Perez has a track record of success, having clinched the championship in the NASCAR Mexico Truck Series in 2020 and topping the podium in the NASCAR Challenge – Mexico in 2022. Additionally, Perez has dipped his toes in the Craftsman Truck Series, making a single start.

Perez is a second-generation racer, carving out a path similar to his father, Ricardo, who won titles in the Super Copa Seat Leon, Ferrari Challenge North America, and Tractocamiones series.

Perez’s journey to clinch the ARCA title

In the final race of the ARCA Menards Series Championship at Toledo Speedway, Perez had already secured the championship based on points alone. His victory marked a historic moment as he became the first Mexican-born driver to win the ARCA Menards Series championship.

Throughout the 20-race season, Perez amassed 10 top-five finishes, 17 top-tens, and two pole positions, all without a single race win. But his consistent performance eventually earned him the title. Although the final race day spotlight shone on Joe Gibbs Racing’s William Sawalich, Perez proved to be a tough opponent, especially on the restarts.

Finishing sixth at Toledo just ahead of Toni Breidinger, Cody Dennison, Willie Mullins, and Christian Rose, Perez reflected on his victorious season, stating, “It was a great year overall. Super thankful to everyone in the team. It was such a fun year. I enjoyed every race…”

With the NASCAR ARCA championship win under his belt, Perez now stands alongside 2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson and current NASCAR Truck Series contender Nick Sanchez as one of the illustrious drivers to earn a title with Rev Racing.