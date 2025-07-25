Active NASCAR Drivers With the Most Crown Jewel Wins Ft. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson

When it comes to NASCAR’s most prestigious races, known as the Crown Jewels, only a few drivers rise to the occasion. These are the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, the Southern 500 at Darlington, and the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis. They are benchmarks of greatness in the Cup Series. Here’s a short breakdown of which active drivers have the most Crown Jewel wins.

Kyle Larson is regarded as one of the best drivers of the current generation. He has amassed 32 Cup Series victories across his career thus far, and three of them are Crown Jewel wins. His first big moment came in 2021 when he won the Coca-Cola 600. He then won the Southern 500 in 2023 and the Brickyard 400 in 2024.

The Daytona 500 is the one Crown Jewel race that has eluded Larson thus far. However, that shouldn’t come as a surprise considering his weakness at superspeedways.

RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski is also a driver with three Crown Jewel wins. He won the Southern 500 and the Brickyard 400 in 2018, before securing the Coca-Cola 600 in 2020.

A step above these two icons is the two-time Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch. ‘Rowdy’ has won a Crown Jewel race four times in his career. He won the Southern 500 in 2008, the Brickyard 400 in 2015 and 2016, and the Coca-Cola 600 in 2018. Like Larson and Keselowski, he has never won the Daytona 500 either.

Denny Hamlin’s masterclass in Crown Jewel racing

Nobody does it better than Denny Hamlin on the big stage. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has won seven Crown Jewel races in his career so far. His resume includes three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s, and one Coca-Cola 600. Interestingly, the Brickyard 400 is the one box that he hasn’t ticked yet. But he could do so soon.

The NASCAR Cup Series field travels to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2025 Brickyard 400. Following his victory at Dover last Sunday, Hamlin is in a great position to win again. It doesn’t have to be spelled out that it would mean the world for him to reach Victory Lane at the iconic track and add another feather to his crown.

He said following his win at Dover, “I don’t think I’ve ever wanted to go back-to-back (wins) so bad. That’s a track that I’ve just come so freaking close to winning. And I just want to cross off all the major racetracks on our schedule.”

Hamlin realizes that the task at hand is hard and that he will have to qualify well to have a chance at success. It remains to be seen what cards are dealt to him.