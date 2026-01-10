Mark Martin Made A Conscious Effort to Build A Good Relationship With Kurt Busch

Kenny Wallace recently handed NASCAR legend Mark Martin a microphone by launching a podcast series under his media banner. Wasting no time, Martin struck gold in his very first episode by delving into his relationship with 2026 Hall of Famer Kurt Busch and revealing how he deliberately worked to build a strong bond with the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Martin shared stories about the 2026 Hall of Fame inductee, lauding Busch’s early respect and pace, and credited their mutual admiration for forging a lasting connection. Reflecting on their dynamic, Martin offered insight into what sparked their rapport.

“I think because I gave him respect first. I respected his talent, and I had always been a fan of the young guys coming up all through my career, even in ASA when I was a young guy,” he said.

“I was always championing the kids, the younger guys. So Kurt had blinding speed, and once he stepped into that Cup car, it was unreal. I mean, it was absolutely shocking how fricking fast he could go. It was absolutely unreal.”

The duo shared garage space at Roush Racing (now RFK Racing) from 2001 through 2005. In fact, one of Martin’s strokes of genius in 2002 altered the trajectory of both their careers. Heading into 2001, Mark Martin carried an embellished reputation throughout the paddock.

Yet he couldn’t translate that standing into victories, finishing the entire season without reaching victory lane. Despite pairing with veteran crew chief Jimmy Fenning, their collaboration failed to produce results.

Kurt had just committed to the team full-time that same year and struggled to make headway just like Martin. With neither driver delivering the performance and outcomes the organization demanded, Martin suggested a radical shake-up. Busch’s No. 97 operation and Martin’s No. 6 squad swapped their entire crews, including crew chiefs.

The move aimed to give Busch, still green behind the wheel at that stage, a chance to work alongside seasoned crew chief Jimmy Fenning. Martin, conversely, teamed up with Busch’s former crew chief Ben Leslie, who was essentially a rookie atop the pit box.

When the 2002 season began, both drivers appeared with new teams and paint schemes, having traded them as well. Martin won the Coca-Cola 600 and battled for the championship wire-to-wire. Busch grabbed his first-ever Cup win at Bristol, then followed that success with three additional wins at Martinsville, Atlanta, and Homestead.

Busch’s rise accelerated through 2003. The following season in 2004, he seized his first championship by outlasting Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon in a battle that went down to the wire.

This past May, the sport formally enshrined the longtime wheelman in the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, recognizing his work, including a Cup title, wins in crown-jewel events, and his establishment among the elite competitors of his generation.