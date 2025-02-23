“Sometimes I’ll talk Their Ear Off”: Chase Briscoe Reveals Indulging in Hilarious Behavior as an Uber Passenger

While Joey Logano might have reservations about entrusting others driving him around, including professionals like Uber drivers, Chase Briscoe exhibits no such hesitations. As a NASCAR driver, Briscoe embraces rather than doubts the capabilities of other drivers, frequently engaging with them.

During the popular 12 Questions interview segment with Jeff Gluck, when queried about his demeanor as an Uber passenger, Briscoe shared, “It depends on the day and the driver.” The #19 Toyota driver elaborated on how he is often intrigued by Uber drivers.

“Sometimes I’ll talk their ear off. I always have a list of questions I ask every Uber driver: How long have you been doing this? What’s the farthest you’ve ever had to drive someone? And what’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen? I’ll ask all three every single time,” he added.

He even conceded, “Sometimes, I start talking right when I get in. Other times, I stay quiet until five minutes before the ride ends, and then I’ll ask them. It depends on my mood.” Briscoe also recounted a recent encounter when he placed his bag in the back seat rather than the trunk, prompting the driver to commence the journey with a reprimand.

The initial tension led him to remain silent until the final moments of the trip, surmising that the driver preferred solitude. Briscoe affirmed his ease as an Uber passenger, revealing, “My Uber rating (is) like a 4.92 or 4.94 — something like that. I don’t know where I lost that 0.6 or 0.8, but somebody wasn’t a fan.”

Briscoe opens up about the personality trait he is proud of

While many NASCAR drivers may find themselves too exhausted or preoccupied to interact extensively with their fans or sign autographs, Briscoe stands out for his willingness to engage. He expressed his approach during another 12 Questions segment from last year, noting,

“You see other drivers sometimes get a bad rap, just how they treat people and fans. And I just like how everybody always talks about how I’ll give them the time of day and talk to them… I don’t know what trait that would be called, but I don’t act like I’m too special to talk to them or anything like that…”

He acknowledged that his approach occasionally frustrates his PR team as he often opts to spend time with fans, a part of his job that he genuinely relishes.

Additionally, Briscoe shared advice for young fans, asking them to treat others as they would like to be treated, a principle he earnestly endeavors to live by. After the season-opening Daytona 500 for which he managed to clinch the Pole Award, Briscoe will now be seen racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday. The event kicks off at 3:00 pm ET.