“Stayed Up All Night in the Casino”: How Kyle Larson Barely Made It to Tulsa After Historic Win in Australia

2025 has barely dawned upon the world, and Kyle Larson is already doing Kyle Larson things. The Hendrick Motorsports icon had visited Perth, Australia, for an exhibition event held by the High Limit Racing Series. He won the sprint car race on December 30, won $100,000, and 24 hours later, he was in Oklahoma for the Tulsa Shootout.

It wouldn’t be anyone’s fault to think that the man had a time bomb taped to his chest. He told FloRacing in Tulsa, with a squint of pride in his eyes, “It was really quick. The checkered flag was at 10:00 p.m., probably in Perth, and then my flight was at 5:00 in the morning. Stayed up all night in the casino. [It was] only about two hours once we returned to the casino.”

From there, he got to the airport, flew to Sydney, and pitted at Los Angeles before taking a direct flight to Tulsa. The running did not end there. He had to reach his sprint car in time for the Heat Races. “Once I got here… straight to the building, ran around, got my pit pass, and ran straight to getting into my Outlaw cars,” he added.

Just over 24 hours ago, @KyleLarsonRacin was celebrating a @HighLimitRacing win in Western Australia. Now, he’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma to race four divisions at the #TulsaShootout. @BlakeAnderson caught up with him earlier tonight to discuss his busy week pic.twitter.com/A0Okc3QO1e — FloRacing (@FloRacing) January 1, 2025

It would be quite the week if he manages to get his hands on the Golden Driller trophy again, considering how he just made history in Australia. The last time he won was in 2010 when the shootout still had an Open Outlaw Kart Division. He has been registered to race in all four divisions of the event this year. That is four shots at the Goldenware.

The importance of Kyle Larson’s win in Perth, Australia

The visit to Perth was the first international event for the High Limit Racing Series owned by Larson, Brad Sweet, and FloRacing. The payout that he received for finally reaching victory lane on the third night of racing was the highest prize ever given out in the Australian sprint car scene at $100,000 (Australian). He secured it driving the No. 1k for Jason Pryde Motorsport.

His visit was received extremely well by racing fans in the land down under, as the stands at the Perth Motorplex bustled with relentless energy.

Australian drivers like James McFadden and Callum Williamson put on impressive performances as well. However, Larson dominated them and won the race by over three seconds.

Sweet put the words right saying, “Perth really stepped up. They made all the elements feel bigger. Having Kyle win made it special for the fans. Anytime you can see Kyle race, that’s special. Kyle Larson doing Kyle Larson things. He put on a show. He won by three seconds.” The focus is now all on the Oil Capital.