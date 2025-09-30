Steve Phelps Insists That NASCAR Needs to Do a Better Job of Increasing the Star Power of Drivers

NASCAR, at the height of its popularity, thrived on elements the sport struggles to capture today. Chief among them was star power. Icons like Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Jeff Gordon weren’t just winners; they were larger-than-life figures who packed grandstands. Fans showed up either to watch them dominate or to see who could knock them off their perch. In many ways, the entire sport revolved around them.

Parity, however, has changed the landscape. With NASCAR leveling the playing field through tighter car regulations, it’s no longer possible for a single driver to string together win after win. That, in turn, has dimmed the aura once attached to the sport’s brightest names.

Even with today’s drivers being more active on digital and social platforms, none command the same following. Marketing has also clipped their wings, narrowing the scope of what drivers can project beyond the track. Furthermore, teams no longer enjoy the freedom to build unique machines that once captivated fans eager to compare speed and innovation.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps recently acknowledged the challenge, stressing the need to put more shine back on its drivers. Speaking with Sara Fischer on Axios, he explained what separates NASCAR from Formula 1 in the battle for fan engagement.

“So, I think for us, we started this thing this year called the driver ambassador program. Essentially, it pays drivers to build their own brands, which is kind of a neat idea… It’s working. So if you look at the amount of driver kind of focus on our drivers, it’s up 40- 45- 50% and that is huge for us because it’s putting us in places where we’re not.”

Pressed on the idea of star power, Phelps didn’t mince words.

“To answer your question with respect to what we would call driver star power, I think that we need to do a better job of it, frankly. We need to make heroes of these drivers, and then the relationships that we have with our media partners, they need to help us do that as well, because you strap into a 3,500 lb car, it’s dangerous, and these guys are heroes in their own right,” he added.

Phelps also highlighted why NASCAR’s foray into content creation is critical for broadening its base. The strategy, he said, is about meeting potential fans where they are. By feeding loyal fans with more behind-the-scenes access while creating entry points for new ones, NASCAR hopes to widen the funnel.

The endgame is to spark curiosity, build connection, and ultimately convert casual followers into fans who don’t just watch on TV but make it to the track.