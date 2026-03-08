Bubba Wallace Opens Up on the Contrast Between His Start and Tyler Reddick’s 3-Race Hot Streak

23XI Racing has two star drivers in its garage, and both have started the 2026 season strongly. Tyler Reddick has emerged as an early championship favorite after winning the first three races of the year, while Bubba Wallace sits just behind him in the points standings despite not matching Reddick’s results.

Ahead of the race in Phoenix on Sunday, where Reddick will have a chance to go four from four, Wallace was asked about the difference between him and his teammate.

“Luck,” he answered. “He’s got Jimmie Johnson’s horseshoe up his a** now.”

Thankfully, Wallace only appeared to be joking. He went on to detail what Reddick did differently and better than him in each of the three races. He continued, “I look at Daytona. He played his cards right. Pit strategy. He put himself in contention. We were leading and had to take more fuel. Basically, jumped.”

“Atlanta, man. Bob and Carson just weaved, and we just lost it. In COTA, I wasn’t even at the race track compared to Tyler. So, just it all. Putting it together.”

Wallace is clearly happy for Reddick and proud of his success. He spoke about how the No. 45 driver has turned things around from last season, when he finished ninth, and highlighted the hard work he has been putting in.

At the end of the day, however, Wallace is a competitor above all else. He admitted that he would have preferred it to be his No. 23 team enjoying such a successful streak. With only three races completed and the fourth just ahead, he still has plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent and emerge as the leading driver at 23XI Racing.

Can Wallace close the gap between Reddick and himself?

The gap between Wallace and Reddick stands at 70 heading into Phoenix. That will take more than a single race weekend to erase. However, Wallace remains confident that he can do it. He said, “We just have to continue to do what we do. We know the speed is there. Excited to get to, for me, legit race tracks now. You got two plate races and a road course.”

Wallace believes that the more challenging or, as he put it, “legit” race tracks are only now coming up on the schedule. He added that it is on these tracks that the true potential speed of the cars can be seen. Phoenix, being a short track, will be a great venue for him to make a good attempt at getting closer to his teammate.

He has not shied away from admitting the fact that he wants to be the one who brings accolades to his team. That’s not a crime in the racing world. Hopefully, he can translate the confidence into results on the track.