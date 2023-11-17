HomeSearch

“That Was the Biggest Hurdle”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick Review One Year of CARS Tour Ownership

There is a stark difference between racing in a series and assuming ownership of one. Former NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick experienced this when they dipped their hands into the CARS Tour ownership game along with Jeff Burton and Justin Marks earlier this year.

The CARS Tour under this management is about to complete its first year and there have been several observations regarding the challenges of running a series. Recently, Harvick joined Junior on his podcast, where they discussed several of these pointers.

Junior stated, “I’ve owned a car, but I didn’t really dive into the books. I was like, ‘We’re racing. I don’t care what it costs.’ It’s the financial challenges of not only the owner but of the series. He added that after a year of ownership, they started to understand the “delicate numbers of the series itself,” and other things regarding the overall improvement of the series.

Speaking further Harvick highlighted a significant challenge in managing the CARS Tour. He emphasized the importance of starting feature events at the advertised time to enhance the at-track and at-home experiences for fans.

Following a problematic race at Hickory Motor Speedway, where delays led to a late start, Harvick stressed the need for consistency and collaboration with teams, race tracks, and streaming platforms like FloRacing to ensure races start as scheduled. This point was put in place to improve the overall experience for both on-track and broadcast audiences.

Harvick added, “That was probably the one thing that was the biggest hurdle that we had to overcome throughout the year. And when you listen to the team owners, that actually helped them get home at a decent hour. I know I wouldn’t take my kids to a race that started at 10:30 anywhere.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick say they bought a series to help it reach a bigger platform

When speaking about their intention to own a racing series like the CARS Tour, Junior stated, “We bought a series that was healthy. We didn’t save the CARS Tour. We bought a series that was functioning and had all of these protocols already in place.”

“We want to be able to help understand what racing is all about at all levels and give them (grassroots racing) a bigger platform to expose how great they are to the world. I think that part is fun, and I think it will get better,” added Harvick.

Of course having former NASCAR superstars as the series’ owners would help in several ways, not just the overall reach. But seeing the series flourish despite the hurdles faced by the new owners is a positive sign for the future.

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

