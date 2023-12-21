Watch: When Tony Stewart Insulted NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip on Live TV

Before Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, there was Tony Stewart. When the Stewart-Haas Racing topman began his Cup Series career in 1999 he became largely known for his abrasive nature on and off the track. Though “Smoke”, as he is fondly called by his fans, has been involved in numerous media outbursts during his career, very few come close to his 2004 rivalry with the icon Darrell Waltrip.

Back then, Waltrip was part of Fox’s broadcasting team along with Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds. It was this team’s on-air comments about Stewart causing wrecks that did not sit well with the driver. Using the pre-race interview at the Richmond International Raceway to go after them, Waltrip in particular, Stewart threw a tantrum that would be spoken about for years.

Though Waltrip defended himself by saying that he told viewers only what he saw from the booth, Stewart said, “Darryl’s memory kind of gets a little screwed up sometimes.”

He added, “I guess he forgets that with all the real changes he wants NASCAR to make, you forget if they changed the rules and took the champions provisional way, he wouldn’t been able to race the last two years.”

He also mentioned in the interview that the wrecks were not a result of his frustrations in the season and that nobody else except those in the broadcast booth was complaining about them. Waltrip is a true NASCAR icon who won the Cup championship thrice in addition to his long list of notable feats. But his standing did little to pry Stewart away from his anger.

The wrecks that led to the altercation between Tony Stewart and Darrell Waltrip