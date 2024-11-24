“I’ll Stand With You and Pray”: NASCAR Fans Rally Behind Chandler Smith As Uncertain Future Looms for JGR Driver

Former Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Chandler Smith, who rounded off the NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a finish P5, disclosed his uncertain future back in October. So far, there have been no updates regarding a new team for him.

Advertisement

After the curtain fell on the 2024 season with the Awards Banquet, Smith took to social media to express his gratitude towards his team and fans. He crowned the season as one of his most successful ones.

He posted, “2024 was one of the best years I’ve had in racing in a very, very long time. Being able to work with everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and being back with the Toyota family was an absolute pleasure.”

Adding to his reflections, Smith shared, “As we close the chapter on 2024 and I reflect on how the season went, it’s very hard to hang my head over it.”

He added, “Yes, we didn’t make the championship 4, yes we didn’t win as many races as I would have liked, but it was one of the best seasons yet. I will be forever grateful for my entire 81 group. I made some amazing friendships over the year and some lifelong friends as well.”

Moreover, he extended heartfelt thanks to his fans, friends, and family for their support through ups and downs. He expressed particular gratitude to his wife and family, recognizing the sacrifices they made to support his career.

2024



2024 was one of the best years I’ve had in racing in a very, very long time. Being able to work with everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and being back with the Toyota family was an absolute pleasure. As we close the chapter on 2024 and I reflect on how the season went, it’s very… pic.twitter.com/wuECGxzt5f — Chandler Smith (@CSmith_Racing) November 21, 2024

Fans, however, were unsettled by the fact that a skilled driver like Smith was without a ride for the upcoming year despite his commendable performance. One fan expressed their support by writing, “You deserve to have a ride for 2025 with a good team. I think you’ve more than earned that.”

Another fan highlighted his achievements, underlining the 22-year-old’s prowess behind the wheel, and wrote, “22 top 10s & 17 top 5s in only your 2nd season. Some have been at it for 6+ years and never accomplished this. Head always high.”

A devoted supporter remarked, “Great season. Someone needs to sign C.Smith, he has the talent, JGR will let another great driver be pushed put of a ride. Look how many other he has done this to. Wish you the best, I’ll stand with you and pray that a seat opens.”

Meanwhile, another fan, eager to see Smith secure a ride, said, “Hopefully someone pulls their head out and you get a ride. You have far too much talent to let it go to waste. Hoping for good news soon!!”

Regarding potential opportunities, there’s buzz that Richard Childress Racing’s #33 entry, shared part-time by Austin Hill, Ty Dillon, and Will Brown, might include Smith in their part-time lineup for 2025.

However, since no official announcements have been made, the news remains speculative. It remains to be seen if the Georgia native will be seen in the field next year or not.