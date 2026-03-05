mobile app bar

Richard Childress Reveals Why He Is Still Holding On to His Role As NASCAR Team Owner

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Feb 11, 2026; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series team owner Richard Childress during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Even at 80, Richard Childress remains strong as the final decision maker for his team. He continues to oversee matters related to the cars that carry the Richard Childress Racing banner and remains involved in the daily grind of running a race shop. His motivation has not wavered a bit.

Last season, results failed to fall into place for the organization. But Childress did not mince words. During a race, he spoke over the radio, saying, “Gotta get some race cars. We’re in trouble.” The message rang through the garage and signaled that changes were due sooner rather than later.

The comment came during a stretch in which Kyle Busch could not find victory lane, and Childress’ grandson Austin Dillon’s Chevrolet was also not running up to the mark. It also showed Childress stepping further into the day to day operations as the team searched for speed and tried to get back on track.

When asked in a recent conversation why he does not step back and take life at an easier pace, Childress explained that racing still fuels him. “Yeah, I really enjoy racing. I don’t know what I’d do without it.  I would like to slow back a little bit and do a few other things, but I enjoy it, and I think it keeps you young.”

“If you didn’t know the day you were born,  you wouldn’t know how old you were. I forgot what day I was born, so I don’t know how old I really am. I know how old I act sometimes,” he added.

Childress knows the sport can chew people up and spit them out. Still, he hopes the legacy tied to names such as Dale Earnhardt and Kevin Harvick, including his, will continue through the next phase at RCR. “I think that Austin, Ty, Mike, Dylan, our family can help carry that legacy on and build it stronger. I don’t know the future of RCR. You never know.”

In recent years, Dillon has begun to carry more weight within the organization. His work with the Carolina Cowboys, a franchise owned by Childress in the Professional Bull Riders Team Series, seemed like a step toward leadership duties.

Childress said placing Austin in the role of general manager for the Cowboys served a purpose beyond bull riding. The position allows him to learn the ropes tied to running an operation under a sanctioning body. The role involves dealing with drivers, agents, and riders, giving Austin experience that mirrors the type of work required in motorsports leadership.

Childress also pointed to Ty Dillon as another of his successors with a head for business. Dillon has worked alongside Childress’s daughter at the family winery, and the team owner noted that he takes a steady approach to business matters. Another move came with Mike Dillon, Childress’s son-in-law, who recently stepped into the chief operating officer role at RCR.

The indications show Childress putting pieces on the board while watching how the future takes shape. For now, the veteran owner still holds the wheel of RCR. Until the time arrives when the torch can pass without missing a beat, the man appears ready to keep calling the shots.

