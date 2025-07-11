The Ultimate NASCAR Fan’s Guide to Sonoma Raceway & What to Do Nearby

NASCAR turns to one of its most beautiful venues this weekend. The Sonoma Raceway will host the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series and move the action another step toward the season finale. But unlike most other tracks on the schedule, this 12-turn paradise offers fans more than just thrilling on-track action.

Nestled in the middle of California’s Wine Country, the track offers an unparalleled experience for visitors. Fans will find no shortage of memorable experiences, whether they are automobile enthusiasts, foodies, or wine lovers. For instance, fans can visit one of the renowned wineries and find world-class tasting rooms.

They could also savor the best local flavors at top spots such as The Girl & The Fig and El Molino Central. Outdoor adventurers can balance their race weekend with escapes to places such as the Jack London State Historic Park or take a hot air balloon ride. All these extracurricular activities perfectly complement Sunday’s main event.

The hilly plot of land on which the Sonoma Raceway sits now was once farmland. The track features 12 turns and drops 160 feet along the 1.99-mile ‘Chute’ layout that NASCAR utilizes. Originally opened in 1968, it was known as the Sears Point Raceway before being renamed. Notably, its earliest years were filled with appearances from legends such as Mark Donohue and Parnelli Jones for Trans-Am championships.

The Wall of Fame at the venue honors motorsports icons across various disciplines, and on the list are NASCAR’s Rusty Wallace and Tony Stewart. The latter was someone who won three times at the track during his Cup Series days. Filled with historical appeal, the track is set to produce yet another remarkable race weekend in 2025.

Favorites to win the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350

The Australian Supercars champion, Shane van Gisbergen, is the clear front-runner to emerge victorious on Sunday. He won the road course race at Mexico City last month and swept the street races (Xfinity and Cup) in Chicago last weekend. His exploits have earned him the status of the odds-on favorite.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has largely stayed off the radar these past few weeks. However, he remains a favorite to secure the checkered flag as well, especially after he won here last year. 22-year-old Ty Gibbs has been one of the few drivers who have challenged van Gisbergen on road courses this year. Quite possibly, he could secure his maiden Cup Series victory this Sunday.

The upcoming race is also the third round of NASCAR’s In-Season Tournament. There will be plenty of storylines to go around as fans enjoy racing while admiring the scenic escape that the southern Sonoma Mountains provide.