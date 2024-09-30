How Ross Chastain’s Kansas Victory Perfectly Showcases A NASCAR Racer’s Selfish Mentality

There is a strong underlying reason behind why the entire Cup Series field races in the postseason although it is only 16 drivers who compete for the title. Winning a race in NASCAR’s premier tier is one of the highest achievements in motorsports and this means every driver wants the chance to do so throughout the season. This structure showcases how personal ambition trumps teamwork every time.

Ross Chastain won the recent Round of 12 race in Kansas. The win does not matter to him as much as it would have to William Byron or Daniel Suarez or any one of the other playoff drivers. He could have let his teammate or one of his Chevrolet associates win the race and sat back in the name of ‘team playing’. But little did he do that. It was against Byron that he battled the hardest.

He beat the Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) driver by 0.38 seconds in the final lap. Why he did so comes back to the sentiment of personal ambition. He told the press, “I would have loved to see the No. 24 car in victory lane and lock himself into the Round of 8, sure. But not enough to pass the No. 1 car because I’m driving it!” He continued to note how working together doesn’t mean he has to go easy.

Chevrolet-backed teams like HMS and Trackhouse Racing often work together on simulations. This has led Chastain to develop a friendship with Byron and others. But when it comes to racing all he cares about is his result. He continued, “At the end of the day, would I truly give up the win? I would not. I don’t care, you can lock them into anything. If I have a chance to win, I am gonna win.”

What does Chastain’s win in Kansas mean for the playoff drivers?

Six of the 12 drivers who are still in contention for the title finished outside the top 10 on Sunday. The lackluster display helped non-playoff drivers like Chastain to capitalize and spoil the party. Chastain did not have a single finish in the top 3 before Sunday, with his best finish being fourth in Watkins Glen and Las Vegas.

Although Byron couldn’t beat the No. 1 driver, he left Kansas with a huge bounty of 34 playoff points. He tops the grid as things stand and is followed by Ryan Blaney (+28). Chastain’s teammate, Daniel Suarez, did not impress on the intermediate track and finished in 13th place. He sits 14 points below the elimination line.

The remaining Round of 12 races will play out in Talladega and Charlotte Roval, both highly unpredictable venues. Chastain’s victory has cast it such that no driver can now be called a “favorite” to win the title. The upcoming races are likely to cause more such interesting twists in the 2024 storyline.