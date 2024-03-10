Kyle Busch Set to Return to Local Track to Replicate 2023 Success

Kyle Busch is not the Rowdy just in NASCAR. Last year, the veteran racer proved his driving prowess at Lee USA Speedway, which is located just 35 miles from New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It’s indeed difficult for someone as busy as Busch to carve out time for a short-track level race like that, but he did it mostly because of the warm and welcoming vibe that he gets off of the audience cheering from the grandstands.

Moments after the race, Busch said as per NASCAR, “It takes the fans in the stands at these short tracks to be able to get these short tracks going. I know what it’s all about. … It was nice to see a good crowd out here.” There was another reason why he said yes when his spotter, Derek Kneeland, asked him about competing in the Pro Sticks division. It’s because of Busch’s never-ending desire to race and with that, have a little fun.

Busch qualified 5th and ran close to that spot throughout the race. During the closing laps, he was able to move up to P2. He tried hard to take down Derek Griffith, who won the race but wound up in the runner-up position. Nevertheless, he wasn’t too disappointed with the results.

“Whenever you come to places like this, it’s always hard to out-do the guys who have been here and have a thousand laps here,” he admitted. “Coming in for the first time with a brand-new car, one I had never driven before, it was interesting trying to feel it all out and learn what there was to learn.”

Kyle Busch is coming back for The Keens Parts 150

Maybe the fun last year was too much for Kyle Busch to be content with just one Late Models race. Lee USA Speedway has recently announced that Busch will be attempting to dominate the track again this year on June 21. Team owner Ben Bosowski, and General Manager John Esburnett are especially thrilled to welcome Busch at their hometown local track.

Moreover, the race purse is a whopping $10,000 this time as per Racing America. The increased amount certainly adds to the intensity of the competition. Will Busch finally win this year? It certainly would be great to bag a local track win ahead of the Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on June 24.

Adding to the schedule, the night will also feature the Open Pro Stocks, Super Streets, Ridge Runners, Six Shooters, and Open Pure Stocks! To conclude, the visitors can expect an exhilarating fireworks display to add a celebratory note to the already gala event.