Tony Stewart Reveals Love-Hate Relationship With the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Tony Stewart is one driver whose racing exploits are endless. From the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR to midget dirt car racing and his latest endeavor in NHRA drag racing, Stewart’s abilities span a broad spectrum of motorsports, each influencing his preferences for different tracks.

In a conversation during a past episode of ‘Cars and Culture with Jason Stein,’ Stewart shared his deep fondness for Eldora Speedway, a track he not only owns but also finds continually challenging and exhilarating. He highlighted the iconic venue holds a special place in his heart. Additionally, Stewart expressed his affinity for Houston Speedway and Ohsweken Speedway, a Canadian dirt track.

While he holds a special fondness for Richmond and Sonoma in the realm of NASCAR, his sentiments shift when it comes to one of IndyCar and NASCAR’s premier venues, which is regarded all over the world.

Despite his achievements, including being a 49-time NASCAR Cup Series race and 3-time IndyCar Series winner, Stewart has mixed feelings about the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He elaborated,

“Indy’s a Love-Hate. When things went well at Indy it was magical. If your car was off at Indy and you couldn’t manipulate it and fix it, it’s the longest race of your life… Indy for me was kind of a Love-Hate because I probably put more pressure on myself every time we raced at Indy than any other racetrack in the world that I’ve ever been to and raced at. I was more nervous the week of that event than I would be going into any other event.”

Stewart’s double-duty attempts at the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600

Hailing from Indiana, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion always dreamt of winning the Indy 500. However, his participation was limited to a mere five starts, with two of these attempts happening after he transitioned to NASCAR.

Nevertheless, he carved out a way to participate in the famed event. “Smoke” nearly went the distance in his quad attempts at the double, missing only four laps in total, securing top-10 finishes in each event.

In 1999, Stewart set the bar high by becoming the first driver to finish all 600 laps in a single day, a record that remains unchallenged to this day. His performance at the Indy 500 saw him cross the finish line in P9 place after completing 196 of the 200 laps for Tri-Star Motorsports.

Not resting on his laurels, he switched gears to NASCAR’s marathon on the same day, the Coca-Cola 600, where he made a P4-place finish in his debut.

He repeated the same feat in 2001 when Stewart took the helm of one of Chip Ganassi’s open-wheeled racecars, securing a commendable P6 finish that kept him on the lead lap at Indianapolis. He maintained his momentum by clinching a P3-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway behind the wheel of his iconic #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Pontiac in the stock car realm later that day.