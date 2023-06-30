Tyler Reddick Heading to Chicago With “A Lot of Weight on Him” Thanks to the MJ Factor

So far in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Tyler Reddick has been to the victory lane 4 times. And despite him being a full timer in the top flight since 2020, 3 of those 4 wins came last season in a breakthrough campaign which raised his stock in the garage, to the point where he was chosen as the new star driver for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing.

Advertisement

This year, he has already proved why he was the right choice by 23XI as he has one win to his name as well as four finishes inside the Top 5. However, this weekend could be the biggest win of Reddick’s career so far.

Because this weekend NASCAR is taking the show to Chicago with a street course race.

Advertisement

Hendrick legend claims Tyler Reddick will be under a lot of pressure at Chicago

Now, Reddick’s talent and exploits on road courses are pretty well documented. After all, of the 4 wins he has to his name, 3 have come on road courses.

Add to that, the aspect of the coming race being in Chicago, a town synonymous with Reddick’s legendary boss and his stardom, and the recipe for potentially the biggest win of Reddick’s career comes to the surface. But with all of these factors, there’s going to be a lot of pressure on the #45 driver, as Steve Letarte recently pointed out.

“I think Tyler Reddick has a lot of weight on him. You want to talk about having MJ as an owner, well they unveiled the paint scheme in Chicago? It’s Jumpman on the hood,” the former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief described.

“You’re in Chicago. I mean, it would be the biggest win for Tyler in his career, don’t get me wrong. But that’s a lot of pressure.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DirtyMoMedia/status/1674508197166477324?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Is Reddick feeling the pressure for Chicago?

Speaking ahead of last weekend’s race at Nashville, Tyler Reddick was asked about his thoughts on taking the Michael Jordan name to the streets of Chicago. “Good pressure,” he told journalist Bob Pockrass.

“It’s a big race for a lot of big brands that are a part of 23XI. So going there and running well is going to be very important for 23XI, for sure.”

As for how will he runs and whether he ends up hoisting the MJ flag high in Chicago with his 5th Cup win, which will arguably be his greatest and grandest all things considered, we’ll find out in a few days.