“I’m Here for Emotional and Moral Support” – Ryan Blaney on Girlfriend Gianna Tulio’s Better Half Dash Run

May 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) celebrates in Victory Lane with his girlfriend Gianna Tulio after winning the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The significant others of NASCAR drivers often play a pivotal role during race weekends, providing much-needed psychological support to their partners. This time, however, the tables turned, with NASCAR’s innovative event, the Better Half Dash. This unique go-kart race placed the wives and girlfriends of NASCAR drivers behind the wheel, while their partners stood trackside to offer support.

Recently, this was the experience for Ryan Blaney and his partner, Gianna Tulio. At the Trackhouse Motorplex event, Tulio took to the track as Blaney assumed a supportive role. Speaking to the press, Blaney expressed his thoughts about Tulio’s participation, shedding light on how he expected her to do in the race.

Ryan Blaney claims to be the “moral” support for his girlfriend’s NASCAR Better Half Dash



As per a Youtube video released by Skewcar, Tulio, and Blaney were asked by a journalist if the Team Penske driver had been giving her some coaching and tips for the event. However, Blaney made it pretty clear that he wasn’t a “great teacher“, but rather there just to support her for the event.

Blaney said, “I don’t know if I am a good teacher. I am just here for emotional and moral support. Hopefully, I do not mess up spotting too bad, and yeah it’s in your hands now. So we’ll see how it goes. I got faith, I think she’s gonna do good and most of all have fun for an even better cause.”

In a twist of irony, driving the number 12 car, Tulio could only secure a 12th-place finish at the event. Her final position left her just two places ahead of the race’s last competitor, underscoring the intensity of the competition.

Who is Ryan Blaney’s better half and what does she do?



Born on July 31, 1998, Gianna Tulio, the 24-year-old girlfriend of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, has an established career as a model and brand ambassador for Hooters of America. Moreover, she has also been crowned Miss Hooters International in 2021.

With both national and international modeling experience for Hooters under her belt, Tulio has achieved notable milestones in her career. She graced the 2019 Hooters calendar as Miss June and subsequently won the distinguished title of Miss Hooters in 2021.

Blaney and Tulio have been together for an undefined period, the precise timeline of their relationship remaining a mystery. The palpable chemistry between them, however, is unmistakable and delightful to witness. Their relationship not only shines through their interactions but also adds a compelling dimension to their individual professional journeys.