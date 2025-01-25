“Was Hit Hard and Building Was Completely Flooded”: Joey Logano Refuses to Stop Efforts Toward Hurricane Helene Rehabilitation

The whole NASCAR community came together in full force to support victims of Hurricane Helene. But although conversations about the disaster have been muffled, Joey Logano continues his efforts to assist those still grappling with the aftermath, three months on. Logano recently updated his followers via his official X handle about his involvement in the recovery efforts and how he helped reopen a Fitness Club that was destroyed due to the Hurricane.

Advertisement

The 2024 NASCAR Cup champion shared, “I made an appearance at this exact @PlanetFitness club in Morganton, NC for its original Grand Opening. Unfortunately, when Hurricane Helene ran through Western Carolina, this club was hit hard and the building was completely flooded.”

He continued, “Last night, we celebrated its Re-Grand Opening! Plus, on behalf of Planet Fitness, NFP, and The @joeyloganofoundation, we were able to help out the community by donating $5,000 to @CrossnoreComm, which has a campus right down the road and was impacted from Helene too.”

Adding, “Thanks to all the fans who stopped by, and congrats Planet Fitness on getting this club back up and running for their community.”

I made an appearance at this exact @PlanetFitness club in Morganton, NC for its original Grand Opening. Unfortunately, when Hurricane Helene ran through Western Carolina, this club was hit hard and the building was completely flooded. Last night, we celebrated its Re-Grand… pic.twitter.com/UChxwNx2Kb — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) January 24, 2025

In October, Logano disclosed that his charitable arm, the Joey Logano Foundation, had amassed over $250,000 to aid those impacted by Hurricane Helene. He committed to a sustained effort to provide relief.

Logano’s commitment extended beyond monetary contributions; he personally visited the devastated regions of North Carolina in October to assess the damage and uplift the spirits of the community. During these visits, where he connected with hundreds, he inquired about their ongoing needs.

The unanimous plea from the residents was, “They want us to keep talking about them,” and Logano is seemingly obliging to the same.

The Team Penske driver and his foundation further contributed materially not just by donating food and other essential supplies, but also by providing a Ford Explorer to Crossnore Communities for Children. The vehicle was set to replace the one previously used for transporting children to their facility, which was lost in the storm.

In a collaborative effort with Ford, Logano also presented two brand-new vehicles — a Ford Escape and a Ford Bronco, each valued at approximately $30,000 — to two victims of the hurricane, Anita and Alexis, who had both lost their cars in the calamity.