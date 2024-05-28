Why has NASCAR changed Charlotte Roval's layout ahead of the 2024 playoffs?

Oct 8, 2023; Concord, North Carolina, USA; Cars crowd into turn four after a restart during the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Roval has gone through a host of significant changes this year as the unique race aims to reappear in the NASCAR postseason playoffs calendar. The unique layout of the intermediate-style oval-turned road course has seen plenty of action throughout its appearance on the schedule.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith elaborated on the changes to the layout and how they are expected to change the racing around the venue. He told racer.com, “Two distinct braking zones are going to really help the competition and provide great overtaking opportunities.”

Adding, “One of the biggest things we’ve heard is about off-throttle time in oval racing. In road-course racing, you want as much of an opportunity as possible for a driver to play with the brake pedal, the gas pedal, and the steering wheel. That’s what a well-designed track is going to provide, those overtaking opportunities, and that’s what we’ve done today.”

The host of changes to the venue include lengthening the infield section along with extension of the straightaway after turn 5 creating overtaking opportunities into turn 6, which in turn leads into a hairpin onto the oval. The infamous frontstretch chicane has also been reprofiled to have a sharper apex. The chicane has been a spot of action over the years at the venue and will continue to remain so given the changes made.

A first look at the new Charlotte ROVAL reconfiguration. Turns 5, 6, 7 and 16 had the most significant changes. SMI said that Mario Andretti, Jeff Gordon and others helped with input in creating new braking and passing zones.#CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/fPWTo8HxCk — Stephen Stumpf (@stephen_stumpf) May 26, 2024

Martin Truex Jr.’s thoughts on Charlotte Roval as a postseason playoffs venue

Heading into last Sunday’s 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. made his feelings clear towards the Charlotte Roval as a track in the sport. When asked whether he would prefer the oval track returning to its road course counterparts, he said. “Yeah, simple question. I hate the Roval.”

It remains to be seen how well the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion manages to finish at the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300, followed by his P13 finish last Sunday. The Charlotte Motor Speedway seemed to favor Joe Gibbs Racing cars in general with the remaining three of Truex Jr.’s peers finishing inside the top 10. Interestingly, Christopher Bell also managed to log his second victory of the 2024 Cup Series season during the rain-shortened event.