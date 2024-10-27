mobile app bar

WATCH: Michael Jordan Interrupts NASCAR Interview In Wholesome Moment With Tyler Reddick

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Michael Jordan hugging Tyler Reddick after winning the Homestead Miami Race.

Michael Jordan and Tyler Reddick.

The second race of the penultimate NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 this season saw a thrilling finish as drivers tried to win their way into the championship hunt this year.

The latest heat came in from Homestead-Miami Speedway which saw a three-way last-lap battle between reigning champion Ryan Blaney and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, with regular-season champion Tyler Reddick lurking in the shadows.

While Blaney managed to defend his position from the JGR driver after taking the white flag, both drivers fell short when Reddick drove past the duo in a spectacular move on the outside, making hay while almost riding the wall at the 1.5-mile-long facility.

The finish prompted 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan to go all out and express his elation with his driver as Reddick summed up his feelings after getting out of his car.

The wholesome moment between the two sportspersons was caught on camera with Jordan congratulating the #45 Toyota driver on what was an unprecedented move on the last lap, especially given Reddick and the #45 crew’s tire deficit to his rivals.

“I don’t know. We had no other choice. I know we’re on tire deficit and here at Homestead that’s death sentence but I don’t care. We’re fighting for a championship,” exclaimed Reddick as the adrenaline wore off, seconds before Jordan ran into the frame screaming, “Yeah baby! Yeah! Good job kid, man good job!”

“It’d mean the world”

Elaborating on the gravity of what it would mean for Tyler Reddick to compete for a Cup Series championship, especially driving for one of the biggest global sporting icons ever, the 28-year-old driver added, “It’d mean the world. We thankfully can take off from Martinsville a little bit and get ready for Phoenix but we’re pumped.”

With one more race during the Round of 8 to go, the #45 crew’s focus will clearly be preparing as much as possible for the season finale instead of trying to win their way into the Final 4.

With two spots still up for grabs for the championship-deciding race, it remains to be seen which drivers can challenge Team Penske’s Joey Logano and Reddick in the last race of the 2024 season.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these