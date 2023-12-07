“Way Too Loud”: Kyle Larson’s Take on Race cars in NASCAR Echoes Complaints From Fans

HomeSearch

Loud race cars in any motorsport are something that often gets the fans going. The smell of fuel and tires paired with the blaring sound of cars passing by surely induces a certain fervor amongst the people in attendance. Even in disciples like Formula 1, the fans remain nostalgic about how the old V12s or the V8s used to sound back in the day, oftentimes asking the sport to bring it back. However, in NASCAR, fans believe the cars are too loud, something that Hendrick Motorsports driver, Kyle Larson, also seconds.

Larson recently claimed he would like to see reduced with time in order to help suit the fans better. Speaking with the press amid the ongoing tests, Larson was asked about the new mufflers and if he noticed any difference. Subsequently, he mentioned, “I haven’t felt really any difference.”

“Yeah, I can definitely tell the sound difference which I like. I definitely think our race cars are way too loud and probably are still too loud with the mufflers.”

He added, “I think the cars can be quieter to help the fan experience.”

Kyle Larson shares his thoughts on the recent NASCAR winter tests

Later on, the 2021 Cup Series champion was quizzed about the changes he felt with the recent slew of tests and if there was any significant difference that he noted this time around. Soon after, Larson mentioned that he did not know since he wasn’t into the “technical” side of things and rather just focused on driving.

He then added, “Nothing seems like way different to me. Your ride quality and stuff changes with a different spitter. But I don’t know how it races any differently in traffic or anything like that.”

Larson concluded by saying that since he was a part of the earlier Richmond test, he expected to see a “noticeable difference in traffic.” But unfortunately, his observations did not indicate a significant difference in performance.

