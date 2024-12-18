mobile app bar

“What They Do for a Living”: Clint Bowyer’s Hot Take on Cheating in NASCAR Nearly Half a Decade After MWR Scandal Rocked the Sport

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Clint Bowyer Are You Drunk": NASCAR Veteran Slammed For Hyping Up "Awful" NASCAR Race

Nov. 10 2012; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer (15) during practice for the Kobalt Tools 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

The 2013 Spingate incident at Richmond remains one of the most shocking acts of race manipulation in the sport. Clint Bowyer, in collusion with his crew chief, intentionally spun with ten laps to go to raise a caution flag and give his teammate Martin Truex Jr. a chance to qualify for the playoffs. Six years after his deviancy, Bowyer still believed there was a need to break the rules at certain points.

The former driver elaborated to Jeff Gluck when a hypothetical situation was put before him back in 2019. If his crew chief added an illegal part to his car that would make it extremely fast, would he want to know about it? Bowyer’s answer was instant and decisive, “Hell, no. No.” He continued, “It is cheating, right? It’s whatever. But it’s what they do for a living.”

“If they don’t, you cannot have success. If you’re not pushing over the line — not to the line, but over the line — you’re going to be behind somebody that is willing to do that.” He mentioned that whoever made the addition wouldn’t let people know about it. Not even the driver. However, Bowyer is rather fond of the game crew chiefs play with officials over the rule book.

He said, “I think some of the more interesting, neat things about our sport is those guys’ ability to outfox Johnny Law. That’s literally what they’re doing. But that’s what they get paid to do, and they’re all extremely intelligent people, too. This isn’t like ol’ Joe Blow off the street, uneducated nothing.” 

The Michael Waltrip Racing scandal of which Bowyer was a part

Spingate involved heavy suspensions and fines levied on multiple individuals. The core incident in the middle of the scandal involved Bowyer, Brian Vickers, and Martin Truex Jr. Bowyer spun with ten laps to go and brought the caution flag out. Vickers pitted on the following restart and allowed Truex Jr. to pass by to secure a playoff spot without intervention.

Bowyer later contended that he had a flat tire and that is what caused the spin, but the officials did not heed him. Radio messages between him and his crew chief proved things clearly and he was docked 50 points. Michael Waltrip Racing was fined $300,000 which ultimately led to its collapse and shut down.

The words of Darrell Waltrip come to mind going back over the scandal and Bowyer’s words in 2019. “If you don’t cheat, you look like an idiot,” he said. “If you cheat and don’t get caught, you look like a hero. You cheat and get caught, you look like a dope. Put me where I belong.”

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Share this article

Don’t miss these