“What’s More Americana Than Racing on a Navy Base?”: NASCAR Doubling Down on Blue-Collar Roots and Global Ambitions

In its quest to broaden its fan base, NASCAR has spent the last few years testing out new markets.

The Chicago Street Race was the first move, a revolutionary idea of having stock cars race through the streets of a major city for the first time in NASCAR history.

The Grant Park 165 had a three-year tenure, with its most recent race last month. While NASCAR hopes to return to downtown Chicago in 2027, scheduling issues between the racing series and city officials have yet to be hammered out.

As a result, the sport is moving its street race to arguably an even more unusual venue: through the heart of Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. In doing so, NASCAR brings back Cup and Xfinity racing to Southern California for the first time since 2023.

Plus, the naval base circuit will skirt the edge of nearby beaches and draw in curious individuals who may have never really considered NASCAR as a form of entertainment. The recent video that NASCAR’s creative team put together illustrated what’s to come at Coronado and it is nothing short of a masterpiece.

And in a fortuitous element of scheduling, the race will be held as part of the Navy’s 250th anniversary year. It’s almost a given that President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will both be in attendance.

As NASCAR’s chief brand officer, Tim Clark, recently told Ad Age, “What’s more Americana than having a NASCAR race on a Navy base?”

At the same time, NASCAR is trying to broaden its net, so to speak, by going to new markets. In mid-June of this year, the Cup Series raced for the first time in Mexico City (the Xfinity Series previously raced at the same track from 2005 to 2008).

Now, San Diego is next up, with Philadelphia also reportedly in the mix for a street race as early as 2027. But that’s not all.

As NASCAR grows its platform even more in the U.S., it’s also looking to expand its horizons internationally. There have been numerous rumors and reports that the sanctioning body is not only looking to return to Mexico City (although that may happen only every other year, according to some reports), but also select other global locales.

Get your passports ready!

Among international venues mentioned in various media outlets are Brazil, Canada (with several locations suggested, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Nova Scotia), and what could be NASCAR’s most ambitious expansion plan: Europe.

The race on Naval Base Coronado is a genius move. It shows that NASCAR and the Navy are on the same page. Plus, such a race could even produce dramatic upticks in recruits for the Navy, as well as current sailors potentially considering NASCAR for a career once their military service tours are over.

While NASCAR is looking at new markets, it’s also recommitting itself to its roots, including choosing a new ad agency from 11 candidates. They hope to have it in place by September to help the series win back old fans and bring in new fans to its most popular tracks like Darlington, Daytona, Talladega, Bristol, Charlotte and more.

NASCAR wants to enhance itself as a “working-class, Americana brand,” Clark said. The ad agency that is chosen will likely have the 2026 season-opening Daytona 500 as its first task and, as Clark said, “plant a flag and really signify who we are as a brand.”