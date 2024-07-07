Where did Joey Logano finish driving Hailie Deegan's NASCAR Xfinity car in Chicago?

For the first time since 2019, Joey Logano participated in an Xfinity Series race and finished in the top 10. The two-time Cup Series champion drove the #15 car fielded by AM Racing on the streets of Chicago. While race fans loved Logano’s performance, it does not bode well for Hailie Deegan. The 22-year-old is the full-time driver of the car but was left out for the Chicago Street Course race.

Logano’s P8 finish is four places better than Deegan’s season-best P12 at Talladega. She has been a non-factor in most races this year, failing to finish in the top 10 in 17 starts. While she has suffered mechanical failures and issues with team personnel, her performances have been way below par. An average finishing position of 26.8 has never been good news for any driver.

“When the opportunity to have Joey in the car at Chicago became a possibility, we felt we needed to take advantage of the knowledge and feedback that a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion could provide to our teams’ growth,” team president Wade Moore had said earlier as per Motorsport.com

The future is murky for Hailie Deegan as AM Racing has not confirmed her retention. It will be interesting to see where she goes if she’s not a part of her current team next season, or in fact the current season heading into Pocono next weekend.

What does the future hold for Hailie Deegan?

When it was announced that Deegan was going to the Xfinity Series last year, there was a mixed reaction from fans. Some believed that she was not ready for the competition just yet. Perhaps that bit is coming true. She has removed AM Racing from her social media handles already and the team itself has not decided who will drive for them in the next race.

Veteran motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently shared the update on social media. “Checked in with AM Racing folk here in the Xfinity garage and still TBD as far as who is in the No. 15 car next week at Pocono and Deegan’s status,” he tweeted.

Deegan’s future is up in smoke so far but a Truck Series return seems most likely if she leaves AMR. Even NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace believes that she is on her way out of the Xfinity Series. It will be interesting to see what the silly season holds for the 22-year-old.