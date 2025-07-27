Which Drivers Have Competed in Both the Brickyard 400 and the Indianapolis 500?

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is known as the racing capital of the world for all the right reasons. One of those is that it plays host to the Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400. In light of the 32nd edition of the Brickyard 400 being held this Sunday, here’s a brief overview of the most notable drivers who have competed in both these spectacular events of the IndyCar Series and the NASCAR Cup Series.

The seven-time Cup Series champion, Jimmie Johnson, has started the Brickyard 400 19 times and the Indy 500 one time. Naturally, he found greater success in the former, winning four times. His fellow competitor, Tony Stewart, started the Brickyard 400 18 times, winning in 2005 and 2007. Despite his mastery in open-wheel racing, he started only five Indy 500s, winning none.

A must-mention name in this discussion is that of Kyle Larson. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has started the Brickyard 400 seven times and won once. His two Indy 500 attempts came in 2024 and 2025. Although both ended in disappointment, his efforts are still noteworthy.

The next person who ought to be mentioned is the 2004 Cup Series champion, Kurt Busch. Busch started the Brickyard 400 20 times and the Indy 500 once but found success in neither. The same goes for another well-known NASCAR driver, A.J. Allmendinger (11 Brickyard 400 starts and one Indy 500 start).

Juan Pablo Montoya has eight Brickyard 400 starts and seven in the Indy 500, winning the latter in 2000 and 2015. Interestingly, the presence of female names on this list is set to increase after Sunday.

The women who are a part of this exclusive club

Danica Patrick’s influence in American motorsports is undeniable. She influenced several female racers to keep pursuing their dreams and make a name for themselves in a competitive field dominated by men. The best part about her is that she led by example. Patrick started the Brickyard 400 five times and the Indianapolis 500 eight times, although she didn’t win either.

In 2025, Katherine Legge is set to join her as the second woman in history to participate in both races. Legge will be the 21st driver to start both races at the 2.5-mile track and will join a prestigious list of drivers who have crossed the bridge between the IndyCar Series and the NASCAR Cup Series.

The others who complete this illustrious list are Jacques Villeneuve, A.J. Foyt, John Andretti, Larry Foyt, Jason Leffler, Danny Sullivan, Scott Pruett, J.J. Yeley, Patrick Carpentier, Robby Gordon, Max Papis, Geoff Brabham, and Sam Hornish Jr.