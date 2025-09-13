mobile app bar

“I Look Up To His Heroism”: Austin Dillon Speaks Out on Charlie Kirk’s Death As RCR Cars Carry Memorial Decal

Jerry Bonkowski
NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3) during the Cookouts Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Aug 31, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3) during the Cookouts Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Richard Childress Racing drivers Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, and Austin Hill are among several NASCAR drivers this weekend who are remembering the late political activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated earlier this week in Utah.

Dillon, Busch, and Hill are carrying stickers on their respective race cars for this weekend’s racing action at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Dillon is very religious and followed Kirk’s career and his teachings and debates. The grandson of team owner Richard Childress spoke to reporters during a media availability session at the track on Friday afternoon.

“First of all, it’s a tragic incident where a man’s life was taken and he leaves behind two children and a wife,” Dillon said. “I look up to his heroism when it comes to standing for God.

“And I love some of his teachings of the Bible, his ability to debate without really attacking someone.”

In a sense, Kirk’s death has inspired Dillon to lean even more upon his religious faith.

“I thought that it’s just a very sad day,” Dillon said, “and all I know is it makes me want to get into the Bible more and learn more about Jesus and try and spread the word whenever I can.”

Heading into the final race of the first round of the 2025 Playoffs, Dillon finds himself 11 points below the cutoff line heading into ‘The World’s Fastest Half Mile,’ with hopes of making a decent enough run to qualify for the next round.

Teammate Kyle Busch, on the other hand, finds himself out of the postseason altogether. The No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro driver is searching for his first win, looking to break his winless streak, which has been long drawn out ever since Busch’s last win, which came at Gateway all the way back in 2023.

