How Can NASCAR Boost Its Appeal and Popularity? Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez May Have the Answer

In recent months, NASCAR has left no stone unturned in its bid to expand its footprint, from embracing digital platforms for live broadcasts to recruiting international talent and taking the bold leap of staging a Cup race beyond U.S. borders. The success of its Mexico City venture, largely fueled by Daniel Suárez’s homecoming heroics, underscored the potential of this global pivot. And now, Suárez has a few more cards up his sleeve to help NASCAR further broaden its appeal.

Speaking with Jeff Gluck during the 12 Questions series, Suárez stressed the importance of humanizing the sport’s stars. “The first thing is we have to continue to get to know the drivers in a personal way,” he said.

“The Netflix show ‘Full Speed’ is a great way to get to know drivers on a personal level. I personally have learned a lot about all the drivers just from watching this show. A lot of fans know who I am as a driver, but they don’t know who I am as a person.”

Suárez also called for more authenticity. He believes the sport would benefit if drivers were given greater latitude to express themselves without fear of fines or restrictions. Whether it’s raw emotion on the radio or fiery moments on pit road, Suárez wants drivers to be able to wear their hearts on their sleeves.

“I don’t want drivers to be too vanilla,” he added, advocating for a culture where personalities are not sanitized but celebrated, even when things get heated.

Suárez’s second suggestion to boost the appeal and popularity of NASCAR

Suárez didn’t stop there. He doubled down with a second suggestion, pushing the envelope on NASCAR’s international ambitions. Drawing from personal experience, he highlighted the sport’s global resonance. He said, having his roots in Mexico, his wife’s Brazilian heritage, and the time he has spent in Europe have helped him understand one thing: NASCAR’s reach extends far beyond American borders.

According to Suárez, the international appetite for stock car racing is real, and NASCAR must stay the course if it hopes to capitalize on that momentum. While the United States will always remain the sport’s home base and strongest market, he believes there’s unexploited potential in regions like South America, particularly in Brazil and Argentina, where motorsports already hold a commanding presence.

As he put it, the success in Mexico isn’t a one-off. It’s merely a springboard for a much broader global push, one he hopes NASCAR fully embraces.