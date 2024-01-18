Why Denny Hamlin Hated Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Comeback

Although Jimmie Johnson put down his driving gear back in 2020, the itch for racing hasn’t entirely subsided in him. Johnson’s 2024 schedule, where he will be taking part in at least five races, clearly shows how much love this immensely talented man has for the sport. However, Joe Gibbs Racing sensation Denny Hamlin isn’t happy about the comeback.

Looking at the timeline of both these drivers, one would argue that they were contemporaries. Hamlin started racing in the Cup Series in 2005 whereas, the 7-time Cup Series champ began racing full-time in the Winston Cup Series during the 2002 season. Needless to say, the athletes have shared the field several times from 2005 to 2020.

However, the JGR driver seemed to be bothered by the fact that he had to race during the Jimmie Johnson era. He said, “I hate it, I hate that he’s coming back just because as the guy that I just put on this pedestal like unbeatable, just super talented. Like he was the guy.”

“I hate I raced in the Jimmy Johnson era. Damit I was so unfortunate. How many championships would I have if I didn’t have to race against him!” Hamlin exclaimed. Every NASCAR fan at that point remembered how he fell short of clinching the Championship as he came awfully close behind Johnson in the 2010 Championship 4 race.

But this time, Hamlin feels like the NASCAR veteran would struggle if he came back. “I guess I don’t know what the motivation is for him because he’s got such a strong legacy and a strong resume,” he said. “I hate tainting what I’m going to think about him if he comes in and struggles which is the most likely scenario.”

Jimmie Johnson’s 2024 schedule comes with new partners

The NASCAR vet has an array of new sponsors, along with an old one coming back to fund his races during the upcoming season. During a recent interview, Johnson said, “Carvana is going to come back and sponsor me again for a handful of races starting with the Daytona 500.”

“Very excited about that. In addition to that great news, we just announced a partnership with Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, also with Advent Health, and a partnership with Toyota. So Legacy Motorclub has a lot going on. We’re growing quickly and certainly hope to be a force within the NASCAR industry,” he added.

While Carvana, the pioneer for selling and buying cars online, will sponsor his Daytona 500 attempt, Dollar Tree/Family Dollar will partner up with the #84 team for three races at Dover Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Las Vegas Speedway. Moreover, Advent Health will be sponsoring his endeavors in Texas on April 14, Kansas on May 5, and the Coca-Cola 600 on the 26th of May.