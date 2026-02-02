mobile app bar

Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Brian Keselowski Explain Why Grassroots Road Course Racing Is a “Massive Undertaking”

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

NASCAR has continually leaned more towards road course racing in recent years, particularly since the introduction of the Next Gen cars in 2022. There are various reasons for it to do so. But could the lower, grassroots-level racing series follow suit if they wanted to? After all, it is NASCAR that drivers in these series are ultimately dreaming of racing in.

Technically, they could. But there are some high challenges that they will need to overcome. A fan recently tagged Dale Earnhardt Jr. on social media, talking about the state of the Virginia International Raceway, and sought his help in bringing families to the track. The racing icon could do so by scheduling a CARS Tour race at the venue. However, that’s easier said than done.

Dale Jr. replied to the fan by stating the absolute realities. While he would love to have at least one road course event on the calendar, he has learnt through the Dodge deal that his cars would need completely different transmissions and oil pans. There are also multiple other expenditure fronts that every team will have to consider. However, it is not something completely out of the question.

Jumping in on the conversation, former driver Brian Keselowski wrote, “It’s just so expensive no matter what you do. Hopefully, you can lock guys into running the same chassis, but then 90% of the components are different. Transmissions, Brakes, LF suspension, ball joints(we learned the hard way), axles, rear-ends, shocks, and the entire body placement.”

Dale Jr. replied, “You nailed it. It’s a massive undertaking for teams.” 

So, as much fun as it would be to see the CARS Tour or other grassroots-level racing platforms adopt road courses, it is something that comes with serious financial implications. On another side, some fans weren’t even willing to consider such an outcome.

Already tired of all the road course events on the NASCAR calendar, the last thing they want to see is the fever catching on to other series. They couldn’t comprehend the idea that Dale Jr., of all people, would be open to taking the CARS Tour to a road course. Even as a driver, he wasn’t that great on the road courses, which is what perplexes the fandom.

He has made his stance about road course racing in NASCAR abundantly clear on multiple occasions. He once said that while they are a crucial part of modern-day NASCAR, it is in oval racing that the true spirit of the sport lies. He’d also stated that he would like to limit the number of road course races in a year to two. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the CARS Tour.

