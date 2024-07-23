Why Is NASCAR So Popular? An Overview of Why the Average Joe Relates to Racing

A lot of people wonder why NASCAR is as popular as it is. After all, it is mostly cars going around in circles. The part that a lot of them are unaware of is the impact the sport has had on the culture of the southern states. The Sport has been around for over seven decades so its historical significance cannot be discounted. Granted, it does not have the appeal it did back in its heyday. However, race fans show up to the tracks by the thousands, and millions more watch the races at home.

First and foremost, the racing is easy to follow. The strategies and rules are important yes, but essentially, the guy who finishes first wins. Secondly, NASCAR has done a great job of making itself as accessible as possible to the common fan. Since its advent, the sport has catered to the blue-collar section of the society. The drivers do not have the superstar status athletes in the NBA or NFL have either. They’re relatable and modern technology has brought them closer to fans than ever.

Moreover, like any sport, there is just something special about watching the races live. The loud cars, the smell of gasoline, the wrecks, and the celebrations make it an unforgettable experience for those in attendance. What also helps is that the level of competition in recent years has been high.

NASCAR has also done a good job of making itself a family friendly sport. It is common for a family to sit around the television on a Sunday afternoon and just spend some time together while they enjoy the racing.

There is the fan element of the sport as well. Usually, team sports get to see the fan culture. NASCAR is one of the few sports in the world where fans back individuals. This ties into the family aspect as well. A person can support a certain driver while their spouse and child root for someone else. It makes for an exciting Sunday afternoon at home.

There is also an element of ‘my driver against the rest’ among the core fans of the sport. It is also a family-oriented sport for the drivers, a lot of who are from families involved with the sport.

Then came some larger-than-life drivers whose accolades are renowned the world over. Most drivers in NASCAR are down to earth but every sport needs that occasional superstar. Here, the likes of Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, Bill Elliott, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, and a few others massively helped the sport grow. Pop culture has also helped the sport reach a lot of fans. Movies like Talladega Nights, Days of Thunder (starring Tom Cruise), and even the Cars movies have won the hearts of many.

Today, the sport unfortunately is not as big as it used to be. However, it is still wildly popular. Races like the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 have global appeal. Hopefully, it can make a comeback one day and be as big as it used to be back in the day.